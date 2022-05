The Tigers may still have a lot of work left to do on the 2023 recruiting class, but it’s never too early for coach Brian Kelly to turn his attention to next year’s cycle. LSU and Kelly are already putting in work to woo one of the top available prospects in that class, quarterback Jadyn Davis. The Providence Day School (Charlotte, North Carolina) prospect is rated as a five-star recruit and considered the No. 1 passer and No. 2 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO