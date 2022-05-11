ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

From the military to the racetrack

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayers reporting to Statesboro for inaugural Tormenta USL W League team. Seeing double:...

www.wtoc.com

wtoc.com

46th annual Onion festival returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday turned out to be another picture perfect Saturday in Glennville for the annual onion festival. The parade rolled through downtown as WTOC once again carried it live. From there, people flocked to the streets to check out all the vendors including the farmers selling bags...
GLENNVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Cindy Lou & Shiloh

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are just a week away from a big day for the animal advocacy community - National Rescue Dog Day. And what could be better than adopting one dog? Adopting two. Nina Schulze is the adoption manager for the Humane Society. She joins us every Friday...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Possible world record fish caught in Georgia

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — When Lester Roberts stepped up to the Satilla River near Folkston, he likely never expected to walk away with a record catch. Roberts now holds the Georgia record for a redbreast sunfish and the catch is a pending world record tie. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
FOLKSTON, GA
wtoc.com

Volunteers return to East Regional Medical Center

STATESBORO Ga. (WTOC) - Volunteers returned to work at East Georgia Regional in Statesboro first thing Monday morning. The volunteers who’ve come back at East Georgia Regional Medical Center say they couldn’t be happier. Helen Jackie Yates settled back in at the front desk this week where she’s...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Statesboro man accused of stealing thousands from Metter church

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – State investigators have arrested a Statesboro man for allegedly stealing over $90,000 from a church in Metter. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), 48-year-old Jeffery Lanier used his position as chief financial officer of Restoration Worship Center to access the church’s accounts and credit cards and take funds for […]
METTER, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia man catches potential world record tying sunfish

PIERCE COUNTY, Ga. — A man in south Georgia has set a new state record for a catch of a redbreast sunfish and, if it gets confirmed by sport fishing authorities, it'll tie a world record. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said this week that Lester Roberts, of...
PIERCE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Celebrating AAPI Month: Filipino women bring taste of home to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we recognize the countless contributions of Asian Americans to our community. We’re introducing you to two friends, now business partners, who decided to bring their heritage to the Hostess City. Maycee Labares and Maebelle Alolong met...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Repertory Theater season starts this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Repertory Theater is back after the pandemic shut down so many live performances for two years. And they are kicking off their 2022 season in a big way this weekend with a visit from a two-time Tony Award winning actor and his one-man show.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Event held in Bluffton to prepare for hurricane season

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - With hurricane season less than three weeks away, the Lowe’s in Bluffton decided to hold an informational event today with free 5 gallon buckets to show it can be this easy to be prepared for the upcoming season. Trish Montesano, the Store Manager at Lowe’s,...
BLUFFTON, SC
WRDW-TV

This man is wanted for questioning in Augusta assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning in connection with an aggravated assault. The incident happened Sunday at 10th and Broad streets, according to deputies. Authorities released a photo of him, little further information was available. Anyone with information...
AUGUSTA, GA
wtoc.com

Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month: Henna tattoos

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The term includes roughly 50 ethnic groups with roots in more than 40 countries, including a person having origins from the Far East, Southeast Asia, or the Indian subcontinent. And today we’re highlighting a beautiful tradition that has...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Police investigating overnight hit and run in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle late Friday night and sustained serious injuries. After the crash, police closed the northbound lanes on Abercorn at Jackson until the scene was cleared. No additional information has been given at this time. Stick with WTOC...
SAVANNAH, GA

