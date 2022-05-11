From the military to the racetrack

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - With the current school year coming to a close, the Liberty County School System has 12 new buses ready to hit the road for next school year. The 12 new buses are part of the school district’s goal to get the average age of their fleet, made of around 150 buses, down to under 10 years old.

LIBERTY COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO