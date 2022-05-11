ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner determines Vicky White’s cause of death

By Aaron Chatman, Nexstar Media Wire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. ( WEHT ) — New details have been released following the death investigation of Vicky White, the Alabama corrections officer who helped an inmate escape.

The manhunt for Vicky White and Casey White, an escaped Alabama inmate ended Monday.

U.S. Marshals chased down Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, in a vehicle in Evansville, Indiana, said Alabama officials. Casey was driving and Vicky was a passenger, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said. (While the two have the same last name, they are not related.)

Casey White was in custody and Vicky White was initially taken to the hospital for treatment, the sheriff said.

The Alabama sheriff did not elaborate on the extent of her injuries, but Indiana authorities told Nexstar’s WHNT she suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She later died at an Evansville hospital Monday night.

Sheriff: Escaped inmate Casey White planned for a shootout

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear determined Vicky White died of her injuries.

Casey White suffered non-life threatening injuries after Monday’s chase came to an abrupt end when their vehicle crashed in a ditch. After signing a waiver of extradition, Casey White was taken back to Alabama Tuesday night.

He will not be facing any charges in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, according to Sheriff Dave Wedding.

Before Vicky White’s death, authorities celebrated the fugitives’ apprehension.

“We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again. That is a good thing, for not just our community. That’s a good thing for our country,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton of Alabama said.

Police say Vicky White drove to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama on April 29, telling colleagues she was taking inmate Casey White to the courthouse for a mental evaluation. When she did not answer her phone or return in the afternoon, authorities realized the pair had gone missing.

Authorities eventually learned that the evaluation was never scheduled and said it was just a charade to allow her to sneak the inmate out of the jail without suspicion. The discovery launched the nationwide manhunt that came to an end Monday .

Casey White was awaiting trial in a capital murder case and Vicky White was assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

