Opryland Announces Summer of Princesses, Pirates, Pool Parties, and Seasonal Adventures

Beginning this Saturday, Gaylord Opryland Resort invites guests to its “Summer of More” celebration running from May 14-Sept. 5. Guests can enjoy plenty of fantasy-filled fun in Pirates & Princesses-themed activities, beat the heat at SoundWaves water attraction, taste a world of cuisine in award-winning restaurants, and rejuvenate in a luxurious, full-service spa.

There’s something for the whole family.

Here’s a look at activities planned for the Pirates & Princesses summer-long celebration:

• Pirate & Princess Academy

• The Captain’s Hidden Treasure Escape Room

• Three Sheets Speakeasy

• The Shiny Stash Scavenger Hunt

• Treasure Trove Art Studio

You can also take a ride on the General Jackson showboat, enjoy the atrium adventures, and find specials on staying at Gaylord Opryland Hotel.

Packages, Tickets and More Information:

Gaylord Opryland offers a Summer of More Package which includes overnight accommodations, two booklets for The Shiny Stash Scavenger Hunt, and two passes for a kids craft with rates starting at $324.00 for a family of four. The Summer of More + SoundWaves Package includes one night room accommodations, four wristbands to SoundWaves, two booklets for The Shiny Stash Treasure Hunt, and two passes for a kid’s craft with rates starting at $519.00.

For more information about Gaylord Opryland Resort and to book an overnight stay, room package, or events and activities, visit GaylordOpryland.com .

