Stephenson County, IL

Here are the 10 most expensive homes sold in Stephenson County during April

By Ken DeCoster, Journal Standard
 4 days ago
FREEPORT — The region's real estate market remains vibrant despite rising interest rates, a volatile economy and the continued lack of inventory.

Which local homes on the market last month brought in the top dollar?

The following is a list of the 10 most expensive homes sold during April in Stephenson County.

13 Delburne Drive, Davis

This 2,572-square-foot lakefront home has three bedrooms and three baths. The home features a vaulted great room and a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The main floor includes a master bedroom and bath with a large closet. The master bedroom also features sliding glass doors to a deck with views of the lake. The lower level features a third bedroom, bath and kitchenette. The home sold for $396,000 on April 22.

1145 Sun Vu Drive, Freeport

This nearly 4,000-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and four baths. There are vaulted ceilings, natural lighting and gorgeous flooring throughout the home.

The open floor plan flows from the kitchen to the living area, which includes a fireplace. There’s also a three season porch and a swimming pool surrounded by updated concrete. The home sold for $295,400 on April 29.

1024 Lake Summerset Road, Davis

This nearly 2,200-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and three baths.

The main floor features an atrium entry and a living room with a floor-to-ceiling gas fireplace and double sliding glass doors leading to an oversized deck. The kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless appliances and a glass backsplash.

The master suite on the home’s second level has a full bath and a walk-in closet. The lower level has two extra bedrooms and a utility room. The home sold for $275,000 on April 22.

8198 IL Route 73 N, Lena

This two-story farmette is situated on more than five acres and has the potential to be a great equestrian property. The 1,728-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and two baths.

The home features a main floor bedroom and an open kitchen dining room with a double sided fireplace to the living room. The second floor features a master suite and a second bedroom. The home sold for $268,000 on April 12.

378 Orleans Drive, Davis

This 1,735-square-foot ranch home includes three bedrooms and two baths. The home features a formal living room and a gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, white cabinetry, newer stainless steel appliances and maple hardwood floors.

The finished lower level features newer flooring, trim and crown molding in a nice large rec-room and bonus room. The home also features a large private backyard with a stone patio and raised garden beds. The home sold for $200,000 on April 29.

1325 W. Lincoln Blvd., Freeport

This two-story home has more than 2,300-square-feet of living space and includes four bedrooms and three baths. The home’s main floor bedroom has an adjoining half bathroom.

The home boasts three fireplaces, ample storage and built-in cabinets and shelving. There’s also a four seasons porch and a large detached garage. The home sold for $197,100 on April 1.

236 N. Park Boulevard, Freeport

This 3,500-square-foot ranch has been completely remodeled and includes four bedrooms and three baths. The main floor features a spacious living room, a dining room that leads to a maintenance-free deck and a large updated kitchen with granite counters.

The lower level features a wet bar/kitchenette, a family room and an exercise/media room. The family room leads to a fenced backyard with two sheds. The home sold for $189,900 on April 22.

157 Rosanna Street, German Valley

This sprawling ranch home is situated on a half acre lot. The home has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,856-square-feet of living space.

The home features an open living room, a dining area and a spacious kitchen with a pantry. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The home sold for $170,000 on April 22.

203 E. Snyder Street, Davis

This two-story home has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,618-square-feet of living space. The master suite has a full bathroom and walk-in closet.

The home boasts large rooms, plenty of storage space and a spacious kitchen with an island. The large backyard features a covered patio. The home sold for $162,000 on April 8.

5340 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport

This three-bedroom ranch has more than 2,300-square-feet of living space. The home features hardwood floors, a galley kitchen, two fireplaces and a large enclosed back porch.

The home’s roof, furnace, windows and doors were all recently updated. The home has a large garage and a beautiful yard. The home sold for $160,000 on April 1.

Comments / 1

