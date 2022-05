Well the official start to summer may be over a month away, but this weekend will certainly go down as the first full summer “feeling” weekend of 2022. Morning clouds and patchy fog (thick in spots) will burn off and give way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Record high temperatures are likely again – mainly in northern New England where the thermometer will touch 90 for some! The remainder of the region will be well into the 80s with the obvious exceptions for this time of year; Cape Cod & the immediate South Coast (65-70 there).

