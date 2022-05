EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When local police officers in Michigan shoot someone on the job it’s the Michigan State Police’s duty to investigate. Now, officials from the Michigan State Police (MSP) First District said they have completed their investigation into the shooting of DeAnthony VanAtten, a man who was unarmed and running away when he was shot by officers from the East Lansing Police Department.

