GM has provided a solution for the strange odor that some Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain owners have noticed shortly after the engine performs a start/stop procedure. Owners of 2020 to 2022 model year Chevy Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles may notice an unpleasant odor emanating from the vehicle’s climate control system. This typically occurs shortly after the engine has been switched off and then switched back on via the automatic start/stop system, although it may also be noticed at any time while the car is in operation if the passengers have a particularly sensitive nose.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO