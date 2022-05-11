ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, AR

Central Arkansas man arrested for sexual assault of underage Marion County teen

By Staff
KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA central Arkansas man has been arrested on a sexual assault charge for his relationship with an underage teen in Marion County. Law enforcement...

KTLO

UPDATE: Baxter County Sheriff: Missing female located

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has located Amanda Patrick as of 3:50 Thursday afternoon. No further information has been released, other than she was found in a large field. Amanda Patrick was reported missing from CR 1153 earlier Thursday afternoon.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

AR State Police, MHPD actively searching for missing 14-year-old female

The Arkansas State Police are actively searching for missing 14-year-old Sara Gilpin of Mountain Home. Sara is described as a white female with long brown hair. Sara Gilpin was last seen around 3 Thursday afternoon in the 1300 block of College Street in Mountain Home wearing a gray shirt, black pants and converse shoes.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Man says does not need lawyer — charges are false

A Mountain Home man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week, proclaimed himself a victim of false charges and said he did not need a lawyer. Fifty-five-year-old Donald Ray Hall was arrested late last month after he is alleged to have falsely reported a female was trapped inside his storage unit along County Road 28.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
County
Marion County, AR
City
Quitman, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Marion County, AR
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
KTLO

Woman charged in Ozark County shooting; 2 victims transported to hospital

Rhonda Sprague (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) A woman is currently in the Ozark County Jail in connection with a Friday night double shooting incident in the Caney Mountain area. Rhonda Sprague of Gainesville is being held without bond on felony counts of first- and second-degree assault and armed criminal action.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Lawsuit against former Baxter County jail staffer settled

A federal lawsuit filed by a former Baxter County jail inmate alleging he was the victim of excessive force while locked up in the facility has been settled. Details of the settlement agreement were not made public, according to electronic records of the Federal District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

2 Drug dealers sentenced to life for murder of federal witness

LITTLE ROCK — Two drug dealers will spend the remainder of their lives in prison after conspiring to cause witness tampering resulting in death. Thirty-eight-year-old Samuel “Big Hit” Sherman of Batesville, and 38-year-old Donald Bill Smith of Malvern, were both sentenced today to life in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system. United States Chief District Judge D. P. Marshall, Jr., imposed the sentences. Smith and Sherman were indicted in September 2019 in connection with the death of Susan Cooper, who had bought methamphetamine from Sherman but had begun working as an informant for law enforcement. In May 2016, Sherman was arrested and charged with selling methamphetamine to Cooper. As his case progressed, Sherman was released and permitted to work as an informant himself.Though Sherman was supposed to be working as an informant, he had not provided enough information to help his case, and in September 2016, Sherman learned he was facing a significant federal prison sentence. Evidence at trial showed that upon learning this, Sherman called Smith, who was a methamphetamine dealer in the Malvern area. Smith had sold drugs to Rachael Cooper, who was Susan Cooper’s sister-in-law (they were married to brothers).
MALVERN, AR
#Sexual Assault#Central Arkansas#Sexual Relationship#Violent Crime
KTLO

Efforts continue to eradicate feral hogs in the Twin Lakes Area

Feral hogs continue to be a problem in Arkansas and several counties in the Twin Lakes Area are in the top 10 in the state in the number of hogs being eradicated. A feral hog is a domestic pig which has gone feral, meaning it lives in the wild. Feral hogs cause tremendous damage to agriculture, including row crops, forestry, livestock, and pasture. Feral hogs also cause great risks to human health and safety, by harboring and transmitting diseases to people and pets and by causing collisions with vehicles.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Plane crashes near southwest Missouri airport

The Aurora Police Department has confirmed a plane went down near the Aurora Airport at about 10:47 am Thursday. The pilot was the only person on board the plane, according to the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District’s Facebook page. The Aurora Fire Department says he was taken to a...
AURORA, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLO

Connie Lee Hudson, 86, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Connie Lee Hudson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, went to be with his lord & savior May 8, 2022, in Mountain Home, at the age of 86. He was born December 6, 1935, in Cashen, AZ, the son of Austin and Laura Nance Hudson. He married Freeda Upshaw on December 24, 1953, in Earlimart, CA and was a Hay Hauler for most of his life. He lived in Mountain Home, since moving from Alpaugh, CA, in 1998. Where he got his real estate license. He enjoyed Indian rock hunting and gathered a beautiful collection.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

U.S. Attorney David Fowlkes recognizes National Police Week

FORT SMITH — In honor of National Police Week, U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes recognizes the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and Tribal law enforcement. This year, the week is observed Wednesday, May 11 through Tuesday, May 17, 2022. “This week, we gather to pay tribute to...
FORT SMITH, AR
KTLO

Boil order issued for Stone County water system

The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a boil water order for part of a water system in Stone County. The boil water order is for customers of the Sylamore Valley Water Association in the Hayden Heights Road area along the White River north of Allison. The boil order was...
STONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Ballot issue being addressed by Baxter County

According to Baxter County and Circuit Clerk Canda Reese an error has been caught on the ballot for voters who live in precinct 6-2-1, which includes the area west of U.S. Highway 62. The issue was caught Wednesday afternoon. Ballots have shown District 3 representative candidates Stetson Painter and Tom...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Marilyn L. Sherwood, 86, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Marilyn L Sherwood of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away May 9, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 86. She was born December 4, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Jens and Caroline Gregory Carlsen. She married James on November 23, 1972, in Chicago, Illinois and was a printing estimator for Royal Envelope Corporation.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Twin River Community Living Facility: Caregivers

Caregivers needed for adults with Developmental Disabilities. Hours are variable, must be able to work evenings and/or weekends. Full and part time is available. No transportation required, very flexible employer. Not a medical job; no prior experience or training required. $1,000 sign on bonus. If you are looking for a career where you can help people and earn a living, please call 870-425-4515 or stop by and apply at 201 Dodd St, in Mountain Home.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

