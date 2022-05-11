Things to do in Kansas City: ‘Oklahoma,’ ‘Waitress’ at Starlight; KC Ballet’s ‘Oz’

Starlight Theatre will kick off its summer Broadway season with two musicals in the next week.

A reimagined version of “Oklahoma!” — with the original the music and dialogue — comes fresh from Broadway for three nights (8 p.m. May 13-15), followed by “Waitress” for six nights (8 p.m. May 17-22). Tickets for both shows are $15-$98 and are available at kcstarlight.com .

More theater

▪ “Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Song & Dance,” MTH Theater at Crown Center, opens 7:30 p.m. May 12; runs through May 29 ($35-$59). musictheaterheritage.com .

▪ “Begetters,” KC Melting Pot Theatre, Just Off Broadway Theatre, opens 7:30 p.m. May 12; runs through May 21 ($17.25-$27.50). kcmeltingpot.com .

▪ “Putting It Together,” Barn Players, Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, opens 7:30 p.m. May 12; runs through May 15 ($15-$20). thebarnplayers.org .

The Kansas City Ballet will perform “The Wizard of Oz” May 13-22 at the Kauffman Center. Kenny Johnson

More entertainment

▪ The Störling Dance Theater will perform “The Book of Kells” at the Folly, 7 p.m. May 13-14 ($15-$32). storlingdance.org .

▪ Dorothy and Toto will visit the Kauffman Center for the Kansas City Ballet’s production of “The Wizard of Oz,” opens 7:30 p.m. May 13; runs through May 22 ($34-$189). kcballet.org .

▪ Hallmark employees and retirees will display their art during Hallmarket at the Crown Center Square, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 14 (free). corporate.hallmark.com .

▪ Spring Swing will feature music, crafts, food and more on the final day of the West Bottoms Heritage Days Festival at Hickory and 14th streets, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 14 (free). facebook.com .

▪ Poet/author/artist Rupi Kaur, who became a sensation on Instagram, will perform at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, 8 p.m. May 18 ($39-$99). arvestbanktheatre.com .

Rupi Kaur, a poet/author/artist who became an Instagram sensation, will appear May 18 at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. File photo

Music





▪ The Mavericks, 8 p.m. May 12, 8:30 p.m. May 13-14, Knuckleheads ($45-$65). knuckleheadskc.com .

▪ Caifanes, 8 p.m. May 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland ($39.50-$99.50). arvestbanktheatre.com .

▪ George Thorogood & The Destroyers, 8 p.m. May 14, Uptown ($35-$79). uptowntheater.com .

▪ Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Roaring KC,” 8 p.m. May 14, Kauffman Center ($34.50-$69.50). kcjo.org .

▪ Ensemble Correspondances, 3:30 p.m. May 15, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception ($20-$40). chambermusic.org .

▪ Kansas City Women of Jazz honored, 4 p.m. May 15, Unity Temple on the Plaza ($20-$55). eventbrite.com .

▪ Danny Cox, 7:30 p.m. May 15, Knuckleheads ($30). knuckleheadskc.com .

▪ New Kids on the Block with Salt N Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley, 7:30 p.m. May 15, T-Mobile Center ($30.95-$175.95). t-mobilecenter.com .

▪ Russ, 8 p.m. May 17, Cable Dahmer Arena ($39.95-$59.95). cabledahmerarena.com .

▪ Wynonna Judd, 8 p.m. May 18, Knuckleheads ($49.50-$74.50). knuckleheadskc.com .

New Kids on the Block will be in concert May 15 at the T-Mobile Center. Jason Kempin

Four for free

▪ World Music and Dance Showcase, 2 p.m. May 14, St. Mark’s Hope & Peace Church. traditionalmusicsociety.org .

▪ Kansas City Civic Orchestra, 3 p.m. May 15, Kauffman Center. kccivic.org .

▪ Classical guitarist Aleia Gonzalez, 3:30 May 15, Village Presbyterian Church. kansascityguitarsociety.org .

▪ Pianist Samantha Ege, 5 p.m. May 15, Folly. hjseries.org .