Overnight crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Mauldin.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 1:06 a.m. at mile marker 33 on Interstate 385 Southbound.

Troopers said a car was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail. The driver over-corrected across the interstate and hit the median barrier.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as Kiana Decheroity Rainey, 33, of Fountain Inn.

Trooper said one passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for injuries.

