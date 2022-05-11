ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise neighborhood bar, restaurant to open a 2nd location downtown. ‘We’d like 5 or 10’

By Michael Deeds
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vg3UX_0fa6tFop00

A popular Hyde Park bar and restaurant plans to expand — 5 minutes away.

Parrilla Grill, 1512 N. 13th St., will take its concept to downtown Boise. The popular food-and-drink hub will open at 505 W. Idaho St. in the former, short-lived Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe space.

Owner Scott Graves is hoping for an early summer launch. “That’s our goal,” he says. “Whether we make it or not is kind of irrelevant. We’re shooting for July 1.”

A North End neighborhood institution, Parrilla Grill is known for Tex-Mex fusion food, cheap Tecate beers, a full bar and sports on TVs. There’s also a spacious patio out back.

After 22 years in Hyde Park, Graves says, the moment is right for Parrilla Grill to expand.

“We’d like to have five or 10 around the valley, eventually,” he says. “It was just kind of time.

“... Maybe not just the valley,” he clarifies. “Sun Valley, McCall, Twin (Falls). Who knows?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUFyR_0fa6tFop00
Parilla Grill is popular for its $1 tacos on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and $2 cans of Tecate beer every day. Parilla Grill/Instagram

Shortly before the pandemic hit in 2020, Graves hired a staffer to begin the process of growing Parrilla Grill into a local chain. Now that COVID-19 has waned, the project is back on track, he says. There are no specific new locations planned besides downtown Boise. At least not yet.

“Kind of just my personal goal — it’s not even a business goal — is five by the end of ’24,” Graves says. “... Just kind of what I have in my gut, what I’d like to try to do.”

The downtown Parrilla Grill will have the same concept as the Hyde Park original, including liquor, Graves says. The new location will have a smaller bar and patio, but a much larger kitchen. That will be used as a commissary for Hyde Park. “That’s our goal,” Graves says. “That’s the real appeal, that we’re able to do that.”

Being only 1.4 miles apart, it should be easy to prep and transport food for Parrilla Grill’s menu of wraps, tacos and burritos. But the two restaurants’ close proximity also creates the potential for crossover customers. “We’re a little concerned about cannibalization,” Graves admits. “But we really think downtown is its own entity, and so is Hyde Park.”

Plus, while Parrilla Grill in Hyde Park is dinner-driven, Graves says, he thinks downtown’s business will be more evenly balanced.

“We really think the breakfast-lunch crowd should be much bigger downtown,” he says.

Most Boiseans won’t remember it, but Parrilla Grill’s first Boise location opened at 477 N. Milwaukee St. in 1999. Months later in 2000, it moved to its Hyde Park spot. Over the decades, a few Parrilla restaurants have operated in other states, including currently in Bend, Oregon, and in Bozeman, Montana (called LaPa Grill). “Not a chain,” Graves says. “Just similar concepts.”

All these years later, Parrilla Grill, the Boise-known brand, is ready to get cooking in Idaho.

“It’ll be an adventure all right,” Graves says.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Idaho restaurant to be featured on Food Network show

NAMPA — A Nampa restaurant will be featured on an upcoming episode of a popular reality show. "Restaurant: Impossible" is coming to the Gem State to try to reverse the fortunes of Island Kine Grinds. The Food Network show, starring chef Robert Irvine, helps struggling restaurants with parameters of a two-day time limit and a $10,000 budget. Irvine and the show’s crew are filming at the restaurant, located at 140...
NAMPA, ID
97 Rock

Amazing Glass Airbnb Minutes From Tri-Cities Feels Like Another World

This amazing glasshouse Airbnb is just minutes from the Tri-Cities and yet you'll feel like you're in your own secluded world, and the reviews are 5-star. The home, which is in Benton City, was designed by architect, Tom Kundig of Seattle whose style is all about unobstructed views and lots of glass. Just about every room has a view of the vineyard, fruit farmland, Red Mountain, and Horse Heaven Hills - plus, it sits on 22 acres so if it's privacy you seek, you'll find it here. One reviewer, David, had this to say about his stay:
BENTON CITY, WA
103.5 KISSFM

Famous Idaho Castle Giving Away Unique Wedding Opportunity

It might be the most "last minute" thing that a local couple will do in their entire lives--but it could very well be worth it. Are you familiar with the Kuna Castle that is an icon in the Treasure Valley? Well, the good folks out at The Castle Gardens are looking to select one couple for a very "unconventional" kind of opportunity.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

This $5 Million Boise Home Could Be The Next “Bachelor” Mansion

Up for a taste of paradise in Boise, Idaho? Let's be honest, it really isn't that hard to find. Truly it depends on what your definition of "paradise" is! For some it might be a row of foodie destinations or brewpubs. For others, it may be miles away from the city amid rivers, foothills, and canyons. For more--it's somewhere in between. The magic of Idaho is that there is a "paradise" for everyone--and word is OUT.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Food & Drinks
City
Mccall, ID
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Sun Valley, ID
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
Local
Idaho Restaurants
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Restaurants
103.5 KISSFM

Nampa Restaurant Prepares For National TV Feature, Needs Audience

Does the name Robert Irvine ring a bell? Perhaps you've seen his face plastered on protein bars at your local convenience stores and gas stations or maybe you're just a Food Network fan. Known best for his show "Restaurant Impossible", Robert Irvine is no stranger to getting his hands dirty and helping struggling restaurants across the nation--all in the name of entertaining national television.
NAMPA, ID
107.9 LITE FM

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Boise’s Popular Quinn’s Pond

Wild at best! That's the only way we can describe what the first weeks of spring have been like in Boise. It's hard to believe that we had snow on May 9 and by May 15, we're looking at a high of 81º! Pools in the Treasure Valley aren't open yet. The splash pads don't get turned until Memorial Day weekend. While the Boise Fire Department did recently spend some time cleaning snags out of the Boise River, it's unlikely that float season would start before June.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Boise#Food Drink#Tex Mex#Parilla Grill Instagram
AL.com

Orion Amphitheater parking: What to know before you go to new Alabama venue

They began working on parking and traffic solutions for Orion Amphitheater three years before the new Huntsville venue hosted its first show. “It was one of the major things that got flagged early on,” says Orion general manager Ryan Murphy, also president of Huntsville Venue Group, the venue the City of Huntsville contracted to develop and run the amphitheater.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KIVI-TV

Long empty downtown Boise office space to convert to small condos

BOISE, Idaho — This story was originally published by Don Day in BoiseDev. The Aspen Lofts building sprouted up along Front St. in Downtown Boise in 2009, bringing a new 17-story building to the downtown skyline. In the years since, the building has sold all its condos, leased its...
BOISE, ID
33andfree

Don't Miss One of Idaho's Best Hikes To Alice Lake

We do a lot of our research for hikes online and through instagram, but sometimes when we get to a location we ask the locals. The locals have a couple favorites and the hike to Alice Lake is one of them and I can see why. This was one of the best we have been on in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Reed’s Dairy to open store in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Reed’s Dairy has announced the opening of a sixth store in Twin Falls on Wednesday. The ice cream shop will be located at 163 Cheney Drive West, and will officially open its doors on May 20. The public will be invited to experience the new store at 2:00 p.m. on that day.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Post Register

Idaho angler lands largest catch-and-release smallmouth bass on record

AHSAHKA, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho angler caught a 23.5 inch smallmouth bass, breaking the state's record for the largest catch-and-release of the species. The fisherman, Travis Wendt, made his catch in Dworshak Reservoir on May 10th. He beat out Dusty Shepard's 22.75 inch record, set in 2020. Wendt's...
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

I Would Consider a Tesla Tiny House in Idaho

The median home in Boise is priced at 600,000 dollars. Fortune calls the city the most overheated housing market in America. Here in the Magic Valley things are only slightly better for interested buyers. While I would enjoy living in a 3,000-square-foot house, I can get by with a considerably smaller space. One of my coworkers recently wrote about tiny homes. Almost at the very same time, I saw a story about Tesla manufacturing tiny homes for as little as 10,000 dollars.
BOISE, ID
AL.com

Two Alabama bars are nominated for a national awards

The bar programs at two Birmingham establishments-- Automatic Seafood and Oysters and Queen’s Park-- have been nominated for national awards. Tales of the Cocktail, America’s largest and longest running cocktail conference, has named Automatic Seafood and Queen’s Park to its list of regional semifinalists for its 2022 Spirited Awards. Founded in 2007, the Spirited Awards recognize the craft of the best bars, bartenders, spirits media, and bar industry luminaries around the world. Automatic Seafood is nominated for Best U.S. Restaurant Bar. Queen’s Park is nominated for Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. Both businesses are semifinalists in the central region, which Tales of the Cocktail divides into 18 states, including Alabama, Louisiana, Ohio, and Indiana (The full list of states is available here).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KREM

Businesses coming to Spokane due to booming economy

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is growing on many fronts. The growth is drawing in businesses from Seattle to the area. Flatstick Pub is one example of a company expanding its business in Spokane. Flatstick Pub's unique mini-golf course and extensive selection of local craft beer have made it a popular hangout spot with locals. Dan Largent is the General Manager of Flatstick Pub. He says Spokane was the perfect place to expand.
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
396
Followers
244
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy