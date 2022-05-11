ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

This QB led Boise State to a conference title. His pro career will continue far from U.S.

By Ron Counts
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCut5_0fa6tEw600

Jaylon Henderson was well traveled as a college quarterback.

Before he ended his career at Boise State as the MVP of the 2019 Mountain West championship game, Henderson spent two seasons at the University of Texas at San Antonio and one at Trinity Valley Community College in Texas.

Whether he was calling the shots in a run-and-gun offense at UTSA or going undefeated as a starter at Boise State, Henderson said those experiences helped prepare him for the adventure he’ll undertake this summer.

After a stint with the Indoor Football League’s newest franchise, the Las Vegas Knight Hawks, Henderson will continue his professional playing career in Japan. The 25-year-old has signed with the Panasonic Impulse, which is one of the most prestigious teams in the country’s most competitive professional league, the X-League.

“It’s one of those things where it’s too good of an opportunity for me to pass up at this stage of my life,” Henderson told the Idaho Statesman on Tuesday. “It propels me toward exactly what I want to do, and I’m young, so why not go experience another country and add this to my resume?”

The Impulse team — based in Osaka, Japan — was founded in 1974 and has won 11 championships. The team was back in the X-League title game last year but lost 24-18 to the Fujitsu Frontiers.

Henderson said he plans to leave for Japan by early June.

“They see me as a major asset, which is exciting,” said Henderson, who has already had virtual meetings with his new team and is in the process of learning Japanese. “Outside of football, I’m excited to learn about a new culture, which is all about values, integrity and how you treat people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XM8vZ_0fa6tEw600
Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson cuts up field to gain a first down in the third quarter of the Broncos’ 38-7 loss to Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl. Darin Oswald/doswald@idahostatesman.com

Henderson has a connection to the Impulse through one of his former teammates at UTSA: linebacker Les Maruo, who was picked No. 4 overall by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League global draft in April. Henderson said that when the CFL season is over, Maruo will head to Japan for the X-League season, which runs from August to January.

Henderson admits he still has a lot to learn before embarking on the next leg of his professional career, but establishing himself in a new program is nothing new. It has become his specialty, and he will strive to end his first season in Japan the same way he ended his college career at Albertsons Stadium — as a champion.

“I have the experience of playing in front of big crowds with the lights on,” he said. “All three of the colleges I played for were reps for the future, not an end destination. That gives me the confidence I need to go out and execute my job.”

Henderson transferred to Boise State in 2018. He saw the most extensive playing time of his career the following season while fellow quarterbacks Hank Bachmeier and Chase Cord were injured.

Bachmeier won the starting job in 2019, but his second injury of the season put him on the shelf and opened the door for Henderson to lead the Broncos to four straight wins, including the conference title game against Hawaii. Henderson completed 20-of-29 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score to earn MVP honors and help Boise State win its second conference title in three years.

Henderson stayed in Boise after graduating with a finance degree in 2020 and began work as a financial adviser. He did that for a little more than a year before he got a call from the newly formed Knight Hawks, who launched in August 2021 as the 14th team in the Indoor Football League.

Henderson said he’d been contacted by IFL teams before, but the situation never felt right. When his agent called him about the opening in Las Vegas, he jumped at the opportunity.

“Everybody knows about Vegas, but when you live there, you really experience the city and not just fun night life,” said Henderson, who is back home in Kingwood, Texas, spending time with family before leaving for Japan.

Henderson played in five games for the Knight Hawks, including the first game in franchise history, and racked up 15 total touchdowns (12 passing). He threw six touchdown passes in the second game of the season, but the team went 2-3 while he was taking the snaps, and Henderson said that didn’t cut it in what he described as a “cutthroat league.”

Henderson last played for Las Vegas in a 30-20 loss on April 16. The team has been led by former Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans in its past two games, but Henderson said he has no regrets about his time in the IFL. It was just more reps for the future, he said.

“We had a really young team and had to overcome a lot of adversity, but the guys came to work every day,” Henderson said. “We may not have been where we wanted to be, but there was elevation and growth every day.”

After adjusting to the faster pace of the indoor game — which features eight players on a field that is half as long and much more narrow than a traditional football field — Henderson will transition back to the 11-man rules he’s used to when he gets to Japan.

He said he’s not worried about the rules or how far he has to travel, though. He just wants to play.

“I’m back on the football train and trying to make the best of any opportunity I’m given,” Henderson said.

Comments / 0

Related
uwdawgpound.com

Portaled! Noa Ngalu to Leave UW

Washington announced this afternoon that DT Nola Ngalu has entered the transfer portal. The 6’2”, 299 lb. defensive tackle played in a total of five games over his three years in Seattle, including two last year. He has two years of eligibility remaining, taking into consideration the Covid year of 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

BYU Football Cancels 4 Games Against Major In-State Rival

BYU football is cancelling four future games against a major in-state rival because of its move to the Big 12. On Thursday, the Cougars announced they're cancelling four future games against the Utah State Aggies. The two Utah-based programs have met 90 times, the first happening in 1922. The longtime...
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Boise, ID
College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Idaho College Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
State
Hawaii State
The Spun

Arch Manning Names The Best College Town He's Visited

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have to be feeling good about what Arch Manning recently said. Manning, a five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle, has Georgia on his list of potential landing spots. But it was previously believed the Bulldogs were running third behind Alabama and Texas. However, Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Nebraska Senior Baseball Player Dismissed From Team

Senior reliever Tyler Martin has been dismissed by the Nebraska baseball program for violation of team rules, Cornhuskers coach Will Bolts says per team insider Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald. No further detail was given on said violations. Martin made 20 appearances on the mound this season, notching 24...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Bachmeier
bestofarkansassports.com

Arkansas vs Vanderbilt: “Legally Cheating” Commodores Still A Force in RPI

The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (36-13, 16-9) got off to a rough start in their series opener with No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores (33-15, 13-12) in Fayetteville this weekend. Faced with a five-run deficit after three innings, Arkansas baseball used a little magic to come roaring back before falling, 9-6, in 10 innings to Vanderbilt on Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KIDO Talk Radio

Utah’s Ten Most Conservative Towns Revealed

Utah has a reputation as one of the most stalwart conservative states. The state has been well represented by national leaders who've led the nation in conservative thought and guidance. Like Idaho, Utah has a diverse population with its own unique political beliefs. Have you ever thought about which city has the most conservatives? Or liberals?
UTAH STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Residents in Oregon's Klamath County to Vote Next Week on Possibly Becoming Part of Idaho

On Tuesday, May 17, Klamath County citizens will vote on whether they want to join the state of Idaho by moving the borders that separate the two states. If the movement is successful, the borders of Idaho will stretch all the way to the Southern Oregon coast, taking the majority of Oregon’s land with it. In doing so, Oregon will be reduced only to the densely populated Northwest corner of the state, west of the Cascades. Rural counties, including Klamath, will no longer fall under the influence of Salem, instead joining Boise to the east.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise State#Canadian Football League#Indoor Football League#Broncos#American Football#College Football#The University Of Texas#Utsa#The Panasonic Impulse#The X League#The Idaho Statesman#Fujitsu
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho has a New Rush Coming, But This Time It’s Not for Gold

Cobalt is a metal used to help make technology parts. According to Heart Land Daily News "Demand for cobalt has risen as it is an essential mineral for the production of the lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and electronics, and in the magnets used in wind turbines. The mine, located in Lemhi County, Idaho, is owned by Jervois Mining, an Australian company that specializes in extracting minerals used for making batteries. Although the main mineral produced at the underground mine is cobalt, the company also expects it to produce copper and gold."
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho angler lands largest catch-and-release smallmouth bass on record

AHSAHKA, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho angler caught a 23.5 inch smallmouth bass, breaking the state's record for the largest catch-and-release of the species. The fisherman, Travis Wendt, made his catch in Dworshak Reservoir on May 10th. He beat out Dusty Shepard's 22.75 inch record, set in 2020. Wendt's...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

11 Super Interesting Idaho Facts!

Idaho culture is a lot quirkier and more interesting than most Americans realize. Read on for 11 of Idaho's most surprising facts!. 1 || Our swear-jar runneth over. According to Thrillist, the Idaho lexicon is the eighth most profane in America. 2 || We're a matchmaker's dream. States 101 reports...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
104.3 WOW Country

Do You Know The Deadliest Creatures in Idaho?

Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone. Lets start with the big ones then get down to the creepy crawlies... Do You Know The Deadliest...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Who Owns the Most Land in Idaho? (Updated)

I wrote about this late last year but new information drastically changes who we thought was the biggest land owner in Idaho. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. Successful Farming shared an update on the largest land...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Bank of Idaho announces deal to purchase five branches, expand service into Eastern Washington

IDAHO FALLS — Bank of Idaho today announced it has entered into a purchase agreement with Seattle-based HomeStreet Inc. to acquire an Eastern Washington branch network. Bank of Idaho will extend its branch footprint by acquiring five branches in Spokane, Kennewick, Dayton, Yakima and Sunnyside. Homestreet will continue to operate dozens of branches across the western U.S.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
396
Followers
244
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy