Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Top 5 condo sales in St. Johns County: Serenata Beach Ocean Villas unit sells for $1.94M

By Ty Hinton, St. Augustine Record
 4 days ago
A unit at Ocean Villas at Serenata Beach Condo in Ponte Vedra Beach sold for $1.9 million on April 21. The 2,420-square-foot unit previously sold for $1,250,000 in May 2021.

Ocean Villas at Serenata Beach

  • 140 S. Serenata Drive, Unit 112, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082
  • Sales price: $1,940,000
  • Square feet: 2,420
  • Per square foot: $802
  • Year built: 2002
  • Buyer: Courtney and Pam Hughes
  • Sold: April 21

Summerhouse Condo

  • 8550 A1A S., Unit 2111, St. Augustine 32080
  • Sales price: $810,000
  • Square feet: 1,200
  • Per square foot: $675
  • Year built: 1980
  • Buyer: William Henry Flammer III Living Trust
  • Sold: April 21

Beach House at Ponte Vedra Condo

  • 620 Ponte Vedra Blvd., Unit E8, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082
  • Sales price: $775,000
  • Square feet: 1,440
  • Per square foot: $538
  • Year built: 1985
  • Buyer: Brian and Trish Hawkes
  • Sold: April 18

Summerhouse Condo

  • 8550 A1A S., Unit 35254, St. Augustine 32080
  • Sales price: $749,000
  • Square feet: 1,170
  • Per square foot: $640
  • Year built: 1982
  • Buyer: William Henry Flammer III Living Trust
  • Sold: April 21

Deer Run Villas

  • 276 Deer Run Lane, Unit 78-B, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082
  • Sales price: $745,000
  • Square feet: 1,878
  • Per square foot: $397
  • Year built: 1975
  • Buyer: Michael and Sylvia Deo
  • Sold: April 20

Condo sales

There were 26 condo unit sales during the week of April 17, up from 22 the week of April 10. The median sales price was $490,000, up from $275,000. The average sales price was $529,492, up from $355,718 the week prior.

Comments / 1

