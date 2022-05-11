Top 5 condo sales in St. Johns County: Serenata Beach Ocean Villas unit sells for $1.94M
A unit at Ocean Villas at Serenata Beach Condo in Ponte Vedra Beach sold for $1.9 million on April 21. The 2,420-square-foot unit previously sold for $1,250,000 in May 2021.
Ocean Villas at Serenata Beach
- 140 S. Serenata Drive, Unit 112, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082
- Sales price: $1,940,000
- Square feet: 2,420
- Per square foot: $802
- Year built: 2002
- Buyer: Courtney and Pam Hughes
- Sold: April 21
Summerhouse Condo
- 8550 A1A S., Unit 2111, St. Augustine 32080
- Sales price: $810,000
- Square feet: 1,200
- Per square foot: $675
- Year built: 1980
- Buyer: William Henry Flammer III Living Trust
- Sold: April 21
Beach House at Ponte Vedra Condo
- 620 Ponte Vedra Blvd., Unit E8, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082
- Sales price: $775,000
- Square feet: 1,440
- Per square foot: $538
- Year built: 1985
- Buyer: Brian and Trish Hawkes
- Sold: April 18
Summerhouse Condo
- 8550 A1A S., Unit 35254, St. Augustine 32080
- Sales price: $749,000
- Square feet: 1,170
- Per square foot: $640
- Year built: 1982
- Buyer: William Henry Flammer III Living Trust
- Sold: April 21
Deer Run Villas
- 276 Deer Run Lane, Unit 78-B, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082
- Sales price: $745,000
- Square feet: 1,878
- Per square foot: $397
- Year built: 1975
- Buyer: Michael and Sylvia Deo
- Sold: April 20
Condo sales
There were 26 condo unit sales during the week of April 17, up from 22 the week of April 10. The median sales price was $490,000, up from $275,000. The average sales price was $529,492, up from $355,718 the week prior.
