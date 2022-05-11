Top 5 condo sales in St. Johns County: Serenata Beach Ocean Villas unit sells for $1.94M

A unit at Ocean Villas at Serenata Beach Condo in Ponte Vedra Beach sold for $1.9 million on April 21. The 2,420-square-foot unit previously sold for $1,250,000 in May 2021.

Ocean Villas at Serenata Beach

140 S. Serenata Drive, Unit 112, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082

Sales price: $1,940,000

Square feet: 2,420

Per square foot: $802

Year built: 2002

Buyer: Courtney and Pam Hughes

Sold: April 21

Summerhouse Condo

8550 A1A S., Unit 2111, St. Augustine 32080

Sales price: $810,000

Square feet: 1,200

Per square foot: $675

Year built: 1980

Buyer: William Henry Flammer III Living Trust

Sold: April 21

Beach House at Ponte Vedra Condo

620 Ponte Vedra Blvd., Unit E8, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082

Sales price: $775,000

Square feet: 1,440

Per square foot: $538

Year built: 1985

Buyer: Brian and Trish Hawkes

Sold: April 18

Summerhouse Condo

8550 A1A S., Unit 35254, St. Augustine 32080

Sales price: $749,000

Square feet: 1,170

Per square foot: $640

Year built: 1982

Buyer: William Henry Flammer III Living Trust

Sold: April 21

Deer Run Villas

276 Deer Run Lane, Unit 78-B, Ponte Vedra Beach 32082

Sales price: $745,000

Square feet: 1,878

Per square foot: $397

Year built: 1975

Buyer: Michael and Sylvia Deo

Sold: April 20

Condo sales

There were 26 condo unit sales during the week of April 17, up from 22 the week of April 10. The median sales price was $490,000, up from $275,000. The average sales price was $529,492, up from $355,718 the week prior.