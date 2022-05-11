ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials ID 3 children allegedly killed by their mother

By Sareen Habeshian, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES ( KTLA ) – Three children who were allegedly killed by their mother, with help from a teenager, in an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend were identified Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County coroner identified them as 12-year-old Natalie Flores, 10-year-old Kevin Yanez and 8-year-old Nathan Yanez.

Police had originally said two of the boys were 8 years old.

The mother, identified as 38-year-old Angela Flores, was arrested Sunday after her three children were found dead inside their West Hills home.

She admitted to investigators that she killed her kids and was helped by a teenager, the Los Angeles Police Department said Monday. The unidentified 16-year-old was also detained in connection with the investigation, the LAPD said.

3 children found dead; mother taken into custody

Police were called to the home around 7:40 a.m. Sunday and found the three children unresponsive. The kids were declared dead at the scene.

No information about the cause of death for the children has been released as of Tuesday.

Neighbors said they heard a woman screaming Saturday night while holding a candle and a Bible.

“I figured she was just in the wrong place … mentally not OK, but it ends up being she lived two houses down from us,” neighbor Pricila Canales said.

Another neighbor said there was no reason to suspect anything was wrong at the home prior to the incident.

“They have the nicest house on the block. They looked like really nice people. No reason to suspect anything,” he said.

Flores has been booked on suspicion of three counts of murder and is being held on $6 million bail.

The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of one count of murder and is being held without bail at Sylmar Juvenile Hall, according to LAPD.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Abused Child Section, Juvenile Division, at (213) 486-0500, between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Calls during non-business hours or weekends should be made to (877) 527-3247. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

