Lendlease and Magellan Development Group announced today that Cirrus, a 47-story luxury condominium tower in Lakeshore East, has begun welcoming its first residents. The tower, which contains 350 units and nearly 50,000 square feet of amenity space, was created alongside Cascade Park and the adjacent Cascade tower. Cirrus residents can enjoy amenities such as an indoor splash pad, screening room, soundproof Jam Room equipped with podcast recording equipment and musical instruments, and a game room featuring a golf simulator and billiards.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO