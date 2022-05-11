ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

A Love Letter to the Sun

By Selin Hos
Dartmouth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI just wanted to tell you that I, for one, am incredibly grateful that you are back. There was a moment the other day when I left my dorm, in the particular frenzy that seems to accompany all of my mornings, and was greeted with an incredible light and heat that...

Dartmouth

Verbum Ultimum: A Space to Grieve

A year later, the College must give students space for collective healing. The turbulence that was the 2020-21 academic year will not escape the collective memory of the Dartmouth student body. Last year, mental health for many students was at rock bottom; COVID-19 policies were strict and students were feeling the disruption of an ongoing pandemic. This was especially difficult for the Class of 2024, as they transitioned into a new space without much support. Three first-year students — Beau DuBray ’24, Connor Tiffany ’24 and Elizabeth Reimer ’24 — died by suicide, and a fourth student — Lamees Kareem ’22 — died of a medical condition.
EDUCATION
Dartmouth

Miles Brown ’23 to run for NH House seat

The former president of the College Democrats plans to focus on student voting rights and mental health in his campaign. Former College Democrats president Miles Brown ’23 announced his campaign for New Hampshire state representative on Instagram and Twitter on Thursday. Brown, a government major from West Hartford, Conn., will campaign over the summer leading up to the state Democratic primaries on Sept. 13 and plans to focus on student voting rights and mental health.
HANOVER, NH
Dartmouth

Greek spaces kick off pre-rush events this spring

Sororities, fraternities and gender-inclusive houses have hosted pre-rush events at which prospective members can get to know the various Greek houses on campus. Spring term marks the informal start of rush, in which sororities, fraternities and gender-inclusive houses host events for potential new members. The events aim to give prospective members the opportunity to get to know the houses.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Dartmouth

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrates connection and community

Focused around the theme of ‘Constellations,’ students arranged social, cultural and academic events throughout May. Throughout the month of May, a student planning committee in collaboration with the Office of Pluralism and Leadership hosted a series of events to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on campus.Activities included a free boba tea event, a symposium about Asian American Studies and a South Asian dance workshop.
SOCIETY

