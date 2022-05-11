ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IN

On the Agenda

By Evening World
Spencer Evening World
Spencer Evening World
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HSnSG_0fa6sDA000

OC Public Library Board

The Owen County Public Library Board meeting will be held on the third Monday evening of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The next meeting will be held on May 16.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on May 16 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Redevelopment Commission

The Spencer Redevelopment Commission will meet at 6:00 P.M. on May 18 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

OC Community Corrections & JRAC

Owen County Community Corrections and JRAC will hold an Advisory Board meeting on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. These meetings are subject to change and will be posted on the Owen Court Services website at owencountycourtservices.weebly.com Meetings might be held via Zoom web conference. Anyone wanting information on how to attend, contact the Probation office.

Spencer Plan Commission & BZA

The Town of Spencer Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, May 24 at 90 N. West Street in Spencer. Plan Commission meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m with BZA to follow immediately upon adjournment of the Plan Commission. This meeting is open to the public.

Owen County Redevelopment Commission

The Owen County Redevelopment Commission will hold a regular monthly meeting on Friday, May 27, at 9:00 a.m. This meeting is open to the public and will be held in person on the second floor of the Owen County Courthouse in the Commissioners Room.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on June 6 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Owen Valley Fire Territory

The Owen Valley Fire Territory will meet on the second Tuesday of each month. The meeting for June will be held on June 13.

OC Public Library Board

The Owen County Public Library Board meeting will be held the third Monday evening of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The next meeting will be held on June 20.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on June 20 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Plan Commission & BZA

The Town of Spencer Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, June 28 at 90 N. West Street in Spencer. Plan Commission meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m with BZA to follow immediately upon adjournment of the Plan Commission. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on July 5 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Owen Valley Fire Territory

The Owen Valley Fire Territory will meet on the second Tuesday of each month. The meeting for July will be held on July 11.

OC Public Library Board

The Owen County Public Library Board meeting will be held the third Monday evening of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The next meeting will be held on July 18.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on July 18 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Redevelopment Commission

The Spencer Redevelopment Commission will meet at 6:00 P.M. on July 20 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Plan Commission & BZA

The Town of Spencer Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, July 26 at 90 N. West Street in Spencer. Plan Commission meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m with BZA to follow immediately upon adjournment of the Plan Commission. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on August 1 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Owen Valley Fire Territory

The Owen Valley Fire Territory will meet on the second Tuesday of each month. The meeting for August will be held on August 8.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on August 15 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

OC Public Library Board

The Owen County Public Library Board meeting will be held the third Monday evening of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The next meeting will be held on August 15.

OC Community Corrections & JRAC

Owen County Community Corrections and JRAC will hold an Advisory Board meeting on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. These meetings are subject to change and will be posted on the Owen Court Services website at owencountycourtservices.weebly.com Meetings might be held via Zoom web conference. Anyone wanting information on how to attend, contact the Probation office.

Spencer Plan Commission & BZA

The Town of Spencer Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 90 N. West Street in Spencer. Plan Commission meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m with BZA to follow immediately upon adjournment of the Plan Commission. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on September 6 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Owen Valley Fire Territory

The Owen Valley Fire Territory will meet on the second Tuesday of each month. The meeting for September will be held on September 12.

OC Public Library Board

The Owen County Public Library Board meeting will be held the third Monday evening of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The next meeting will be held on September 19.

Spencer Redevelopment Commission

The Spencer Redevelopment Commission will meet at 6:00 P.M. on September 21 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Plan Commission & BZA

The Town of Spencer Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 90 N. West Street in Spencer. Plan Commission meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m with BZA to follow immediately upon adjournment of the Plan Commission. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on October 3 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Owen Valley Fire Territory

The Owen Valley Fire Territory will meet on the second Tuesday of each month. The meeting for October will be held on October 10.

OC Public Library Board

The Owen County Public Library Board meeting will be held the third Monday evening of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The next meeting will be held on October 17.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on October 17 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Plan Commission & BZA

The Town of Spencer Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 90 N. West Street in Spencer. Plan Commission meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m with BZA to follow immediately upon adjournment of the Plan Commission. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on November 7 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Owen Valley Fire Territory

The Owen Valley Fire Territory will meet on the second Tuesday of each month. The meeting for November will be held on November 14.

Spencer Redevelopment Commission

The Spencer Redevelopment Commission will meet at 6:00 P.M. on November 16 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

OC Public Library Board

The Owen County Public Library Board meeting will be held the third Monday evening of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The next meeting will be held on November 21.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on November 21 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Plan Commission & BZA

The Town of Spencer Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 90 N. West Street in Spencer. Plan Commission meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m with BZA to follow immediately upon adjournment of the Plan Commission. This meeting is open to the public.

OC Community Corrections & JRAC

Owen County Community Corrections and JRAC will hold an Advisory Board meeting on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. These meetings are subject to change and will be posted on the Owen Court Services website at owencountycourtservices.weebly.com Meetings might be held via Zoom web conference. Anyone wanting information on how to attend, contact the Probation office.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on December 5 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Owen Valley Fire Territory

The Owen Valley Fire Territory will meet on the second Tuesday of each month. The meeting for December will be held on December 12.

OC Public Library Board

The Owen County Public Library Board meeting will be held the third Monday evening of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The next meeting will be held on December 19.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on December 19 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Plan Commission & BZA

The Town of Spencer Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 90 N. West Street in Spencer. Plan Commission meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m with BZA to follow immediately upon adjournment of the Plan Commission. This meeting is open to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Spencer, IN
Government
County
Owen County, IN
City
Spencer, IN
Owen County, IN
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oc Public Library Board#The Spencer Town Council#Jrac#Advisory Board#The Owen Court Services#Probation#Board Of Zoning Appeals#The Plan Commission#Commissione
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Spencer Evening World

Spencer Evening World

279
Followers
401
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spencer, IN from Spencer Evening World.

 http://spencereveningworld.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy