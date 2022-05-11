On the Agenda

OC Public Library Board

The Owen County Public Library Board meeting will be held on the third Monday evening of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The next meeting will be held on May 16.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on May 16 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Redevelopment Commission

The Spencer Redevelopment Commission will meet at 6:00 P.M. on May 18 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

OC Community Corrections & JRAC

Owen County Community Corrections and JRAC will hold an Advisory Board meeting on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. These meetings are subject to change and will be posted on the Owen Court Services website at owencountycourtservices.weebly.com Meetings might be held via Zoom web conference. Anyone wanting information on how to attend, contact the Probation office.

Spencer Plan Commission & BZA

The Town of Spencer Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, May 24 at 90 N. West Street in Spencer. Plan Commission meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m with BZA to follow immediately upon adjournment of the Plan Commission. This meeting is open to the public.

Owen County Redevelopment Commission

The Owen County Redevelopment Commission will hold a regular monthly meeting on Friday, May 27, at 9:00 a.m. This meeting is open to the public and will be held in person on the second floor of the Owen County Courthouse in the Commissioners Room.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on June 6 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Owen Valley Fire Territory

The Owen Valley Fire Territory will meet on the second Tuesday of each month. The meeting for June will be held on June 13.

OC Public Library Board

The Owen County Public Library Board meeting will be held the third Monday evening of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The next meeting will be held on June 20.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on June 20 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Plan Commission & BZA

The Town of Spencer Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, June 28 at 90 N. West Street in Spencer. Plan Commission meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m with BZA to follow immediately upon adjournment of the Plan Commission. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on July 5 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Owen Valley Fire Territory

The Owen Valley Fire Territory will meet on the second Tuesday of each month. The meeting for July will be held on July 11.

OC Public Library Board

The Owen County Public Library Board meeting will be held the third Monday evening of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The next meeting will be held on July 18.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on July 18 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Redevelopment Commission

The Spencer Redevelopment Commission will meet at 6:00 P.M. on July 20 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Plan Commission & BZA

The Town of Spencer Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, July 26 at 90 N. West Street in Spencer. Plan Commission meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m with BZA to follow immediately upon adjournment of the Plan Commission. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on August 1 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Owen Valley Fire Territory

The Owen Valley Fire Territory will meet on the second Tuesday of each month. The meeting for August will be held on August 8.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on August 15 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

OC Public Library Board

The Owen County Public Library Board meeting will be held the third Monday evening of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The next meeting will be held on August 15.

OC Community Corrections & JRAC

Owen County Community Corrections and JRAC will hold an Advisory Board meeting on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. These meetings are subject to change and will be posted on the Owen Court Services website at owencountycourtservices.weebly.com Meetings might be held via Zoom web conference. Anyone wanting information on how to attend, contact the Probation office.

Spencer Plan Commission & BZA

The Town of Spencer Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 90 N. West Street in Spencer. Plan Commission meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m with BZA to follow immediately upon adjournment of the Plan Commission. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on September 6 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Owen Valley Fire Territory

The Owen Valley Fire Territory will meet on the second Tuesday of each month. The meeting for September will be held on September 12.

OC Public Library Board

The Owen County Public Library Board meeting will be held the third Monday evening of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The next meeting will be held on September 19.

Spencer Redevelopment Commission

The Spencer Redevelopment Commission will meet at 6:00 P.M. on September 21 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Plan Commission & BZA

The Town of Spencer Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 90 N. West Street in Spencer. Plan Commission meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m with BZA to follow immediately upon adjournment of the Plan Commission. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on October 3 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Owen Valley Fire Territory

The Owen Valley Fire Territory will meet on the second Tuesday of each month. The meeting for October will be held on October 10.

OC Public Library Board

The Owen County Public Library Board meeting will be held the third Monday evening of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The next meeting will be held on October 17.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on October 17 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Plan Commission & BZA

The Town of Spencer Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 90 N. West Street in Spencer. Plan Commission meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m with BZA to follow immediately upon adjournment of the Plan Commission. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on November 7 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Owen Valley Fire Territory

The Owen Valley Fire Territory will meet on the second Tuesday of each month. The meeting for November will be held on November 14.

Spencer Redevelopment Commission

The Spencer Redevelopment Commission will meet at 6:00 P.M. on November 16 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

OC Public Library Board

The Owen County Public Library Board meeting will be held the third Monday evening of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The next meeting will be held on November 21.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on November 21 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Plan Commission & BZA

The Town of Spencer Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 90 N. West Street in Spencer. Plan Commission meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m with BZA to follow immediately upon adjournment of the Plan Commission. This meeting is open to the public.

OC Community Corrections & JRAC

Owen County Community Corrections and JRAC will hold an Advisory Board meeting on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. These meetings are subject to change and will be posted on the Owen Court Services website at owencountycourtservices.weebly.com Meetings might be held via Zoom web conference. Anyone wanting information on how to attend, contact the Probation office.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on December 5 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Owen Valley Fire Territory

The Owen Valley Fire Territory will meet on the second Tuesday of each month. The meeting for December will be held on December 12.

OC Public Library Board

The Owen County Public Library Board meeting will be held the third Monday evening of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The next meeting will be held on December 19.

Spencer Town Council

The Spencer Town Council will meet at 6:00 P.M. on December 19 at 90 N. West Street. This meeting is open to the public.

Spencer Plan Commission & BZA

The Town of Spencer Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 90 N. West Street in Spencer. Plan Commission meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m with BZA to follow immediately upon adjournment of the Plan Commission. This meeting is open to the public.