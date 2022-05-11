ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

From books to bright lights: How Miami’s favorite bookstore owner got into the movie biz

By Connie Ogle
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

It was a dark, cold night in Dublin, and Mitchell Kaplan was lying low on a movie set.

Miami’s famous bookseller huddled in the dark, watching the crew of “The Man Who Invented Christmas” shoot a scene in a graveyard and marveling at the perfection of Christopher Plummer as Ebenezer Scrooge.

“It was the middle of the night, and I found this kind of hidden spot,” Kaplan says now, “and I’m sitting there in this surreal, lit space watching this amazing actor, and I’m thinking, ‘How did I get here? How did this happen?’ “

Here’s how it happened: In 2012, the man who put Miami on the literary map joined forces with film industry veteran Paula Mazur to form The Mazur Kaplan Company, which adapts books for film and TV. So far, the company has released four feature films, with many more projects in the works.

The process that launched Kaplan’s second career started with — what else? — a book. An editor gave him the manuscript of the World War II romance “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” and asked: “How are we going to make this a bestseller?”

After he read and loved the novel, Kaplan had another question: How can I make a movie out of this?

He contacted his sister Marcy Ross, a television producer who has worked with such shows as “Grace and Frankie” and “Reacher.” Ross introduced him to her friend Mazur, who had just produced the film “Nim’s Island” with Jodie Foster, Gerard Butler and Abigail Breslin. When Mazur read “Guernsey,” she told Kaplan she knew how to get “Guernsey” made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8FBn_0fa6sBOY00

Movies tend to have long gestation periods. “Guernsey” was published in 2008 but didn’t make it to the screen until 2018. By Mazur’s estimation, the film went through four studios, seven leading ladies, three writers and four directors before its release.

“At a certain point,” she jokes, “I thought Mitchell was going to say, ‘Who needs this? Books are hard enough.’ ”

But Mazur Kaplan persevered, and Mazur was pleased with how well Kaplan adapted to the new medium.

“Mitchell has a great sense of narrative,” she said. “The first time I gave him a script, I thought, ‘I wonder if he even knows how to read a script format.’ It’s not a book. It’s really different. But he gave fantastic notes.”

Author Annie Barrows, who co-wrote “Guernsey” with her aunt Mary Ann Shaffer, agrees with Mazur’s assessment. She believes her aunt, who worked on the book for 25 years but died before it was published, would have loved the film, which starred Lily James (“Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again”) and Michiel Huisman (“Game of Thrones,” “The Flight Attendant”).

“I trusted Paula and Mitch to make it honorable,” she said. “Mitch brings a literary sensibility after being a leader in the literary community. He understands — and Paula does too — what complexity of story means. He knows what works.”

Because of “Guernsey” delays, Mazur Kaplan’s first release was “The Man Who Invented Christmas,” adapted from Les Standiford’s nonfiction work about how Charles Dickens came to write “A Christmas Carol.” The company went on to produce Jennifer Niven’s young adult drama “All the Bright Places,” which starred Elle Fanning, and Larry Watson’s “Let Him Go,” a searing, intimate thriller about a couple, played by Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, who try to liberate their young grandson from their dangerous in-laws.

Watson, who visited Alberta, Canada, during the filming, said that several crew members confided that Mazur Kaplan made the set an exceptional place to work.

“I felt that any time I had a conversation with anyone about the movie, they cared about it,” he says. “Bookstore owner to movie producer is pretty rare in our world. If there’s a better friend to writers than Mitchell Kaplan, I don’t know who that would be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VeSyB_0fa6sBOY00

There are frustrations in the movie business, of course. Financing is a struggle, and so is finding the right director and screenwriter. Working with talented colleagues is energizing, Kaplan says, but there are aggravations.

“The flip side is you’re dealing with a lot of people, and you can’t make choices on your own, and that’s frustrating,” Kaplan says. “If you’re a writer all you need is a computer, and you can write, but making a film is costly. You need to have someone buy into your vision.”

Selling a shared vision, Mazur says, is what the partnership is all about.

“We do bet on our taste in terms of what projects we choose, which is a risky proposition,” she says. “If we choose right, they will come, and by ‘they’ I mean great writers, great directors, money, all the things you need to make a movie, as opposed to trying to thread the needle of what an audience or studio might want.”

Mazur Kaplan is hoping to start filming “The Silent Wife” with Nicole Kidman soon. On deck for development are Tim Johnston’s thriller “The Current,” the dystopian novel “The Hierarchies” and Nicholas Griffin’s “The Year of Dangerous Days,” about Miami in 1980.

Mazur, who calls Kaplan the company’s “secret sauce,” says his relationships with writers are invaluable to the process.

“I think authors trust him in this very profound way,” she says. “They feel like they’ll be in good hands, and he’ll make sure the integrity and intention of the author are honored.”

Among Mazur Kaplan’s many projects is “The Reformatory,” the upcoming novel by horror writer Tananarive Due, a former student of Kaplan’s at Southridge High. The book, about a 12-year-old boy encountering supernatural (and other) horrors at a Florida reform school, is inspired by a great-uncle of Due’s, who died at the notorious Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida, in the 1930s.

Due, who once presented Kaplan with a novel she’d written at age 15 for critique, trusts the company with a story that hits so close to home.

“They fell in love with the manuscript, so there’s a connection to the core story,” she says. “They have the same reverence for the characters that I saw in Mitchell when I was 15. I appreciate the irony of such an early reader who helped give me confidence when I was a kid now being an ally in a new frontier.”

Mazur Kaplan is also adapting Brad Meltzer’s “The Lincoln Conspiracy,” about an assassination attempt on the 16th president, which Netflix has optioned. Meltzer, who has worked in television with such studios as Universal, Fox and Warner Brothers, says working with Kaplan, whom he has known for 25 years, is a dream.

“Who would you rather work with — a Hollywood sweet talker or the sweetest man alive?” he asks. “Mitchell is one of the few people in Hollywood who actually has read the books. That’s the reason he has a career in Hollywood. He reads the books.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rApo7_0fa6sBOY00

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Christmas, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Marianna, FL
Miami, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Entertainment
City
Hollywood, FL
TVLine

TV Bloodbath: 17 Shows Cancelled in 48 Hours — Which Cut Hurt the Most?

Click here to read the full article. Well, that was brutal. A total of 17 broadcast series were laid to rest over the past 48 hours as the broadcast networks began cleaning house in advance of next week’s fall presentations (aka the “Upfronts”). The body count was highest at about-to-be-sold The CW, which axed seven series this week, including Legacies, Charmed, 4400, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark and Dynasty. CBS shuttered nearly a half dozen programs, including Magnum P.I, B Positive and Good Sam, while NBC pulled the plug on three (including comedies Mr. Mayor and Kenan). Fox, meanwhile, parted ways with...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Niven
Person
Abigail Breslin
Person
Lily James
Person
Brad Meltzer
Person
Michiel Huisman
Person
Christopher Plummer
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Sporty Gal! Pregnant Britney Spears Jet Skis Alongside Sam Asghari In Cancun

Even though she has a bun in the oven, Britney Spears is still as active as ever! In photos obtained by TMZ, the singer, 40, was spotted jet skiing alongside her fiancé, Sam Asghari, in Cancun, Mexico.The "Toxic" songstress is seen wearing a white T-shirt, shorts, sunglasses and a mask, while the fitness trainer sported a black bathing suit and life jacket. The outlet reported that the two were seen hitting the ocean on Monday, May 9, and then they walked on the sand. She also hid her baby bump with the life jacket. After no longer being under her...
YOGA
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Bookstore#A Christmas Carol#Bright Lights#Ebenezer#The Mazur Kaplan Company
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
2K+
Followers
807
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy