Lobbying world

By Karl Evers-Hillstrom
The Hill
 3 days ago
Bill Davenport joined Cisco as senior director of government affairs. Davenport most recently served as chief of staff and senior legal adviser to Democratic Federal Communications Commission head Geoffrey Starks.

Spotify hired Scott Wilson as director of government affairs. Wilson most recently served as Democratic senior intellectual property policy adviser for the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The International Safety Equipment Association appointed Cam Mackey as its next president and chief executive officer. Mackey previously was executive director of the Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals and was a senior vice president at the Manufacturers Alliance.

Littler Mendelson’s Workplace Policy Institute hired Jake Baker as a senior manager. Baker most recently served as an education professional staffer for the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Jeff Gary joined Monument Advocacy as a principal in the firm’s tech practice. Gary most recently was a policy analyst at Microsoft Corp. and previously served as a law clerk for Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

Kaade Wallace joined the Consumer Brands Association as director of government relations. Wallace most recently was public policy manager for Hennepin County, Minn., and previously served as a staff assistant to Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.).

Tooshar Swain joined Americans for the Arts as director of public policy. Swain previously was director of public policy and advocacy for the National Association for Music Education.

