ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dierks, AR

A fence to be installed at Dierks City Park

southwestarkansasradio.com
 3 days ago

Fence work is about two begin on a pair of ball fields...

southwestarkansasradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
southwestarkansasradio.com

Longtime Mineral Springs School District bookkeeper resigns

Monday night, the Mineral Springs School District bookkeeper, Marla Williams resigned from the district. Superintendent Billy Lee stated Williams has served the district for 16 years and that she will be missed. The board approved the purchase of an International brand bus at a cost of $109,450. Lee said the...
MINERAL SPRINGS, AR
Kait 8

Highway 63 to undergo changes

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A busy stretch of highway in Region 8 will soon undergo construction. Plans are underway to add centerline rumble strips to the stretch of Highway 63 between Hoxie and Sedgwick. On Tuesday, Jeffrey Watson of Pocahontas died in a head-on collision in the area after...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newhope, AR
City
Dierks, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#City Attorney#Urban Construction#Nichols Fence Company
magnoliareporter.com

Lake Columbia swimming area closes temporarily

The swimming area at Lake Columbia is closed temporarily due to tests finding a slightly high level of bacteria in the water in that area, the Columbia County Rural Development Authority said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “The (Arkansas Department of Health) regularly conducts tests of the water in the...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
southwestarkansasradio.com

Howard County Farmers Market will be closed this Saturday

The Howard County Farmers Market will be open today until 11 am, but market manager Julio Fuentes announced the market will be closed on Saturday for the Peach Blossom Festival. Fuentes stated some of the vendors accept WIC. Fuentes said anyone interested in gardening is invited to the Howard County...
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Efforts continue to eradicate feral hogs in the Twin Lakes Area

Feral hogs continue to be a problem in Arkansas and several counties in the Twin Lakes Area are in the top 10 in the state in the number of hogs being eradicated. A feral hog is a domestic pig which has gone feral, meaning it lives in the wild. Feral hogs cause tremendous damage to agriculture, including row crops, forestry, livestock, and pasture. Feral hogs also cause great risks to human health and safety, by harboring and transmitting diseases to people and pets and by causing collisions with vehicles.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Arkansas River: Train partially derails

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A train partially derailed on the bridge across the Arkansas River between Sebastian and Crawford County, Wednesday morning. The incident occurred just past the Train Depot on Highway 59. Officials with the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad called it a minor derailment that caused a backup...
VAN BUREN, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
southwestarkansasradio.com

Peach Blossom Festival is Saturday on Main Street in Nashville

Wednesday afternoon, Nashville Chamber of Commerce member Tammy Westfall shared some details about the upcoming Peach Blossom Festival this Saturday on Main Street in Nashville. To sign up for the Peach Blossom Festival 5K call 200-4888. You can sign up for the cornhole tournament Saturday morning. The chamber is providing...
NASHVILLE, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Two groups gathering signatures for Arkansas recreational marijuana proposals

Two groups are hoping to place proposals on the November ballot in Arkansas that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana. This comes six years after voters approved the use of marijuana for people in the state with certain medical conditions. Backers of the separate proposed state constitutional amendments are...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Officials capture big alligator in small Arkansas town

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Officials on Wednesday night successfully captured an alligator in Monticello, Arkansas. According to MonticelloLive, officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission captured the alligator around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 138, also known as Winchester Road. While the men worked to tie it up, the gator...
MONTICELLO, AR
swark.today

Jake Bequette Files Lawsuit Against Secretary of State John Thurston, the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners, and Multiple County Election Officials

Little Rock, AR – Senate candidate Jake Bequette released the following statement after filing a lawsuit against Arkansas election officials for their role in fraudulently misidentifying him on thousands of Arkansas ballots in multiple counties:. “John Boozman and the Arkansas political establishment couldn’t beat me with endorsements, they couldn’t...
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Chris Jones to Host Election Results Watch Party on Election Night

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — The Chris Jones For Governor campaign will host an Election Night Watch Party, as the candidate, his family and hundreds of supporters watch results roll in for this historic primary campaign. If nominated, Jones would be the first African-American to be nominated by a major party to seek the Governor’s office in Arkansas’s history.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy