CapMetro CEO switches to role in D.C. as Project Connect moves planning along

The most sought out Texas city to move to has been dethroned.A new report from PODS Moving and Storage reveals more people are moving to Dallas, Houston and San Antonio than Austin. The report determined the new trends using PODS customer moves in 2021 and the first part of this year, noting relocation trends reflect new priorities being set by people two years into the pandemic.Here's where people are moving to: No. 2 Dallas-Fort Worth No. 12 HoustonNo. 13 San AntonioNo. 16 AustinThis is a shift from 2020 when more people moved to Austin than any other Texas city. Austin was one of the cities in the Sun Belt to attract techies and others looking for a great place to work remotely with more space at the start of the pandemic.However, as the rush to move to Austin continues, some are being priced out of the hot housing market and finding it is no longer the affordable haven of years past. Still, over 100 people move to Austin a day.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO