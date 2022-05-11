ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CapMetro CEO switches to role in D.C. as Project Connect moves planning along

By Andrea Guzmán
Austonia
Austonia
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The head of CapMetro is going from the Texas capital to the nation’s capital. President and CEO Randy Clarke is moving to a new role as the General Manager and CEO of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority in...

austonia.com

Austonia

With Project Connect in the works, what place do Teslas and EVs serve in the future of green transportation?

In Austin, electric vehicles are popular, more so than in other parts of the state. With Teslas and some hybrids accounting for just over 1% of all registered vehicles in Travis County, some question if any cars, even electric cars, are the future we should be chasing.Tech historian Peter Norton tells Austonia we’ve been given a vision for generations and it's one of car dependency. Norton traces its beginning to the Futurama exhibit at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York. Then, General Motors teamed with a designer and popularized the idea of high-speed roads before the interstate highway system...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

A peek at how Austin's Blue Line light rail will look over Lady Bird Lake

Getting around downtown and Lady Bird Lake will eventually be a rapid trip, but is it a trek that will involve more buses? Two design proposals are being eyed for a light rail bridge crossing Lady Bird Lake as part of the blue line, a portion of the transit system expansion voters approved in November 2020. For a design option without a guideway for buses, the light rail would simply travel through downtown and then cross the blue line bridge at Lady Bird Lake. There would also be a shared-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists. Although costs aren't finalized, the...
AUSTIN, TX
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Austonia

Boring Company gets greenlight for Kyle pedestrian tunnel

Just south of Austin, people may one day travel underground to get from point A to B. Kyle City Council approved a $50,000 professional services agreement with Elon Musk's Boring Company to begin work on a potential pedestrian tunnel.The 12-foot diameter tunnel would connect the Plum Creek subdivision to the Kyle Crossing mixed-use development, which has a second phase with expanded retail and dining.Why it matters: This is the first tunnel approved in Central Texas by The Boring Company, which has also been in talks with Austin and San Antonio.The Boring Company, which quietly relocated to Pflugerville, was recently in the news for securing the largest venture investment in the Austin area at $675 million.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin area man offers Elon Musk free land to move Twitter's headquarters to his cattle ranch

After Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s deal to buy the social platform for $44 billion, Jim Schwertner made his own offer to Musk: 100 acres in Schwertner, Texas at no cost. As President and CEO of Schwertner Farms, he oversees farming and ranching on 20,000 acres of land just north of Georgetown, in Williamson and Bell County. He told Austonia he thinks Musk is the best thing to ever happen to Texas. He added that a business like Twitter would add a lot of jobs and boost the economy, so giving the land, which is about 75 football fields, to Musk would be a “win-win for everybody.”
AUSTIN, TX
Narcity USA

Many Celebrities Moved To Texas Recently & They All Chose This City

Texas, for the better part of the last two years, has become somewhat of an entertainment hub that Hollywood celebrities are flocking to for real estate. Of course, the most notable is billionaire Elon Musk, who actually spends more time at his robust beachfront Starbase in the cozy coastal town of Boca Chica, TX, and even refers to south Texas as "the gateway to Mars".
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

7 outdoor marvels to explore in Central Texas this summer

Once again, Texas’ famously warm weather is upon us which means it is time to get outside and enjoy it.Nature in Central Texas is one of the biggest contributors to the magic and in the Lone Star State, there is a lot to see and do. From the only earthquake cave, to the oldest swimming pool, to the second-largest submerged cave in Texas, it can all be found in Austin or a few miles beyond.Both near and (sort of) far, here are just a few of the outdoor marvels to enjoy nearby.Deep Eddy Pool | 401 Deep Eddy Ave., AustinBuilt...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

The Boring Company's Bastrop site faces investigations by state environmental agency

Texas’ environmental agency is investigating the Boring Company.The Austin Business Journal reports that Boring’s site in Bastrop has been hit with three complaints about wastewater and concrete production. What we know: The severity of possible issues at the Boring site is unclear, but the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has launched two investigations.TCEQ aims to complete the investigations within 60 days, the agency told the Austin Business Journal.If environmental violations are found, TCEQ has the authority to issue fines and stop work.This comes just after the Pflugerville-based company raised $675 million in funding and advances its work in Central Texas with approval for engineering work on a pedestrian tunnel in Kyle.
BASTROP, TX
Davenport Journal

Governor Kim Reynolds signed an extension for a proclamation relating to the weight limits and hours of service requirements for the transportation of crop inputs for planting season

Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the extension is effective immediately and continues through June 10, 2022. State officials also said that the proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, agricultural seed, water, herbicide, pesticide, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), manure (dry and liquid), gasoline, diesel #1, diesel #2, ethanol, and biodiesel to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
IOWA STATE
Austonia

Austin airport South Terminal owners reject $1.95 million offer to buy and demolish

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is moving forward with the demolition of the South Terminal but disputes over the ownership may slow the process.A letter obtained by KVUE revealed the terminal’s current operator, Lonestar Airport Holdings, rejected a $1.95 million offer from the City of Austin to take over the space on Wednesday.Lonestar called the offer “offensive” and disregards investments into the terminal. The city offered to pay $10 million for the terminal in 2019.ABIA CEO Jacqueline Yaft said the South Terminal needs to be demolished to make room for a new taxiway by July 2023. Lonestar has a 40-year public-private partnership lease agreement with the city that went into effect in 2016. According to the letter, Lonestar submitted $140 million, which it would fund itself, plan to create a new low-cost terminal in 2019 that the City denied.Lonestar’s lawyer said the company still wishes to work with the city.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin falls to the bottom of Texas cities people are moving to

The most sought out Texas city to move to has been dethroned.A new report from PODS Moving and Storage reveals more people are moving to Dallas, Houston and San Antonio than Austin. The report determined the new trends using PODS customer moves in 2021 and the first part of this year, noting relocation trends reflect new priorities being set by people two years into the pandemic.Here's where people are moving to: No. 2 Dallas-Fort Worth No. 12 HoustonNo. 13 San AntonioNo. 16 AustinThis is a shift from 2020 when more people moved to Austin than any other Texas city. Austin was one of the cities in the Sun Belt to attract techies and others looking for a great place to work remotely with more space at the start of the pandemic.However, as the rush to move to Austin continues, some are being priced out of the hot housing market and finding it is no longer the affordable haven of years past. Still, over 100 people move to Austin a day.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Tesla powers Austin's lead in electric vehicle ownership across the state

In Austin, it isn't surprising to spot plenty of Teslas on your morning commute.State registration data shows more EVs are owned in Travis County than in all other Texas counties. The data compiled by a Department of Energy program in Dallas-Fort Worth shows just over 18,000 EVs of all types have been registered in Travis County as of this month. What else do the figures show: The next closest are areas with higher populations and more vehicle registrations than Travis County. In Harris County, there are 17,300 registered EVs, followed by Dallas County with 13,350 EVs.The most popular across the state is Tesla’s Model 3. Following that are the Model Y, Model S and Model X, with the first non-Tesla being the Chevrolet Volt.Most of the vehicles have a 2020 or 2021 model year.While the drivers are Texans, the cars probably aren’t. Tesla only recently started delivery of Texas-made Teslas at the grand opening of the gigafactory earlier this month.
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Austonia

New apartments on South First add to housing trend of micro-units in Austin

More micro-units are coming to Austin, this time with South First apartments that will include retail and commercial space on the ground floor.Known as Bruno, the building will have 38 studios and four one-bedroom apartments available for rent. “Bruno is one of only a handful of micro-unit developments in Austin and the only one in South Austin with such proximity to downtown,” said Ross Wilson, Austin and San Antonio Division President of StoryBuilt, the Austin-based real estate developer that will manage the apartments.For renters who like the “micro” in micro-units, the smallest size apartments will be 308 square feet. StoryBuilt...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

1,000 Austin ISD employees not paid due to 'glitch' amid rallies for higher pay

A day after Austin ISD teachers rallied for higher pay, over 1,000 employees say they haven't received their Friday paycheck.The district said that a "pay glitch" has kept 1,320 employees from receiving their pay. AISD said there would be an update on any progress as it works to fix the issue with a bank.The district's finances have garnered attention in the past few weeks as it works to balance out a tighter budget while meeting teachers' demands for better compensation. On Thursday, the AISD employees' union Education Austin rallied for higher pay for all school staff at an "At...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Massive 3,173-acre mixed-use development to be built between Austin and San Antonio

Mixed-use developments are cropping up all over Central Texas. The latest is a 3,173-acre development between Austin and San Antonio, located at the intersection of State Highways 130 and 80, southwest of Lockhart. Dallas-based real estate firm RREAF is behind the project and boasts convenient access to two major Texas markets. What the development includes: Apartments plus thousands of single-family homes for purchase and build-to-rent single-family homesRetail, restaurants, hotels, offices, healthcare services, light industrial facilities and schools Hiking and biking trails, outdoor event pavilions, athletic fields, and fitness centers Shannon Livingston, President of RREAF Communities, said without new developments like this in the pipeline, people will continue to struggle to find and afford places to live. "Being within a reasonable commute to the exploding job markets of Austin and San Antonio, as well as the vibrant cities of San Marcos and Lockhart, puts us in perfect position to deliver much needed inventory to a market area that is significantly constrained on future housing," Livingston said.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Heights, amenities and views: Here are a few of the skyscrapers leading Austin’s latest tower boom

Austin has come a long way from when the Frost Bank Tower was crowned the city's first World Class skyscraper by the Austin Chronicle in the early 2000s. There's now a whole slew of developers trying to make their mark on the capital city's downtown. With announcements of new towers coming out left and right since the beginning of the year, we rounded up some of the most prominent shaping the skyline.Block 16, 201 San Jacinto Blvd.While Block 16 is one of the shorter office towers set for downtown with 43-stories, it's out to impress with designs that prioritize wellness...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

The Austin area's largest venture investment to date goes to The Boring Company

Venture capitalists have thrown a massive amount to The Boring Company in what is now the largest venture investment in the Austin area.The Boring Company, Elon Musk’s effort to alleviate traffic by tunneling underneath cities, raised $675 million series C investment. That’s more than double what once was the largest raised, $300 million series E investment by Workrise. It also puts Boring at a valuation of almost $5.7 billion. What else Pflugerville-headquartered Boring has been up to: Recruiting for jobs in Austin and Bastrop for roles such as tunnel laborer, software development, finance, facilities management and moreTalking to San Antonio about a system to connect downtown to the airport and to Austin officials about its work in Las Vegas Exploring the possibility of a pedestrian tunnel south of Austin, in Kyle"The pedestrian underpass will connect people from the region to encourage multimodal movement to leisure and outdoor activities and integrate into the urban environment,” a preliminary engineering report for the Kyle project said. “The surrounding area will connect to a destination park, adjacent professional offices, dining, and retail options."
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

City’s affordability crisis threatens to price out creative class

By Chad SwiateckiLeaders in the region’s entertainment and sports event industries see problems ahead if the city can’t address affordability problems that are forcing artists and working-class audiences to relocate to nearby suburbs.Pointing to the rising cost of living, transportation and other infrastructure issues, panelists at this month’s Urban Land Institute of Austin breakfast stressed that, while the city is growing as a destination for tourists and major businesses, its reputation as a creative mecca is threatened by rising median incomes and home prices.Veronica Cantu, vice president of marketing for the new Moody Center arena downtown, said home prices routinely...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austin's last remaining slave quarters is authentically reopening to the public

Austin’s only remaining intact slave dwelling is finally getting the TLC it deserves as it begins a $500,000, 12-month restoration that will take it back to the antebellum period this month.Located at the Neill-Cochran House Museum, 2310 San Gabriel St., the Slave Quarters will be reintroduced to the public with new programming and an overnight stay from Joseph McGill, founder of The Slave Dwelling Project, on April 23. It will mostly be open to the public in the 12 months it is being restored. Rowena Dasch, NCHM’s executive director, and Tara Dudley, historic preservation consultant and UT architecture assistant professor,...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

After viral TikTok, an Austin Dollar Tree closes with just one employee left to run the store

The Montopolis Dollar Tree location in southeast Austin has closed after a viral TikTok video revealed that just one employee was keeping the store running.The video, which has gained 2.9 million views and over 450,000 likes on TikTok alone, shows a lone manager named Maggie who has been left to run the location. Stacked boxes litter the floor, shelves remain unstocked and a leaky, broken air conditioning unit welcomes customers into the understaffed storefront. @x_bazan06 This is wrong guys :(. #fyp #austin #dollartreehacks ♬ original sound - Felipe_bazan "I quit for three days, that's why the store...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Policy