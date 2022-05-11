Anna Kournikova wrote a rare tribute to Enrique Iglesias on his birthday. See her post

Too cute.

Their personal social media posts are few and far between, so when Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias decide to post, the content is usually awesome.

The latest did not disappoint.

Kournikova snapped the pop star surrounded by their three kids — 4-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy and the youngest, Mary, 2 — playing outside.

“Happy birthday to the most amazing dad!” wrote the former tennis pro, 40. “We super love you!”

The Spanish native’s 47th happened to fall on Sunday, Mother’s Day. He, in turn, posted a video of his wife dancing with Lucy, shaking their heads in unison.

“To all the Mothers around the world,” read the caption. “You rock.”

The singer and athlete have defied the odds; they’ve managed to stay together over 20 years, after first meeting in 2001 on the set of his “Escape” music video.

They have even more time to spend together as a family. The “Escape” singer hinted that he was retiring last fall with a last album called most appropriately, “Final.”