ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Anna Kournikova wrote a rare tribute to Enrique Iglesias on his birthday. See her post

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Too cute.

Their personal social media posts are few and far between, so when Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias decide to post, the content is usually awesome.

The latest did not disappoint.

Kournikova snapped the pop star surrounded by their three kids — 4-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy and the youngest, Mary, 2 — playing outside.

“Happy birthday to the most amazing dad!” wrote the former tennis pro, 40. “We super love you!”

The Spanish native’s 47th happened to fall on Sunday, Mother’s Day. He, in turn, posted a video of his wife dancing with Lucy, shaking their heads in unison.

“To all the Mothers around the world,” read the caption. “You rock.”

The singer and athlete have defied the odds; they’ve managed to stay together over 20 years, after first meeting in 2001 on the set of his “Escape” music video.

They have even more time to spend together as a family. The “Escape” singer hinted that he was retiring last fall with a last album called most appropriately, “Final.”

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kournikova
Person
Enrique Iglesias
Hello Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager leaves Today fans moved with heartfelt statement

Jenna Bush Hager has had many career highs over the last 13 years of working on Today and as the show celebrated its 70th anniversary she shared some of them with her fans. Talking at New York City's Paley Center this week, the TV host surprised viewers with comments about her role, her co-hosts and how she feels about her job today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Spanish
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Sporty Gal! Pregnant Britney Spears Jet Skis Alongside Sam Asghari In Cancun

Even though she has a bun in the oven, Britney Spears is still as active as ever! In photos obtained by TMZ, the singer, 40, was spotted jet skiing alongside her fiancé, Sam Asghari, in Cancun, Mexico.The "Toxic" songstress is seen wearing a white T-shirt, shorts, sunglasses and a mask, while the fitness trainer sported a black bathing suit and life jacket. The outlet reported that the two were seen hitting the ocean on Monday, May 9, and then they walked on the sand. She also hid her baby bump with the life jacket. After no longer being under her...
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
2K+
Followers
807
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy