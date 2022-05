FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An unidentified person used a counterfeit $100 bill May 4 to pay for a purchase they arranged on Facebook Marketplace. The seller told deputies she had arranged to sell a portable baby playpen to a woman on Facebook. The seller left the playpen outside her home on Fishers Bank and told the woman to leave the $100 payment under the doormat. When the seller came to retrieve the payment, she found the suspect had left the counterfeit bill and taken the playpen.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO