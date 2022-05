A De Queen man has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident that occurred in November of last year. Pike County Sheriff Travis Hill said 31 year old Joshua Edward Becerra was arrested Wednesday by Sevier County Sheriff’s deputies. Becerra had been charged April 26th in Pike County with Negligent Homicide and a misdemeanor count of Driving While Intoxicated, 3rd offense. State police say Becerra was traveling along U.S. Highway 70 last November, near Kirby, when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle driven by 40 year old Jonathan Orr of Nashville. Orr died from injuries received in the accident. Toxicology reports on Becerra would show his blood alcohol content was above the legal limit, according to state police.

DE QUEEN, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO