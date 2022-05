Philadelphia is approaching a critical opportunity that could help manage the impacts of climate change and benefit our communities for generations to come. Funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), will soon lead to investments nationwide to ramp up infrastructure spending and building. The IIJA allocates $55 billion to be distributed to states for drinking water improvements, $71 billion for resiliency and climate change impacts, $43 billion for miscellaneous infrastructure, and $176 billion distributed for roads, bridges, and railways.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO