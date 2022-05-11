ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Frank Strunk III opens new show in his St. Petersburg gallery

By Maggie Duffy
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Frank Strunk III's "Q and A" is on display in "Nox Lux et Motus" at Strunk's gallery, with an opening event on May 14. [ Courtesy of Frank Strunk III ]

ST. PETERSBURG — It could be a straightforward piece of cool sculpture — two scaffolding structures shining their tiny LED lights toward one another. But there’s something deeper in Q and A.

“It’s rife with metaphor, but I think it is more like the little one is meaningfully looking for wisdom and insight from an elder, somebody who’s farther along in their path,” Frank Strunk III said during a visit to his St. Petersburg gallery and studio.

Strunk plays with light and motion in pieces that will be on display in his upcoming show “Nox Lux et Motus” (night light and motion), opening on May 14 in his intimate gallery.

This is the second art show for the veteran St. Petersburg artist since moving into his space in the Warehouse Arts District in 2020. The opening night event is strictly about the art, no bands or a bar.

Strunk has incorporated motion into his rugged sculptures for a long time, but incorporating light is a more recent venture. Tiny LED lights cast impactful shadows on white walls, particularly when overhead lights are dim.

But like Q and A, they are imbued with deeper meaning, including one, titled I Am, that includes a cantilever that illuminates itself.

Frank Strunk III's "I Am" is on display in his gallery show, "Nox Lux et Motus," opening in St. Petersburg on May 14. [ Courtesy of Frank Strunk III ]

“The fact that it shines down upon itself is a statement unto itself,” he said. “A piece of art that has a light in it and chooses to illuminate itself, it could certainly be about introspection. It can be about looking at, here are the good parts of me or here is vulnerability. I don’t mind showing you everything that there is about me.”

If you go

“Nox Lux et Motus” opens May 14, with an opening event from 8 to 10 p.m. Viewings after the opening event are by appointment only. Free. 2638 Sixth Ave. S, St. Petersburg.

