ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Passenger lands plane in Florida's Palm Beach after pilot has medical emergency

By Brie Stimson
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA passenger with no flying experience landed a Cessna 208 Caravan with the help of Air Traffic Control in Florida Tuesday afternoon after the pilot had an apparent medical emergency, according to reports. "I’ve got a serious situation here. My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Small plane crashes onto Florida bridge, injuring 1

Authorities in South Florida say that one person has been injured after a small plane crashed onto a bridge on Saturday afternoon. WTVT-TV reported that the crash happened on the Haulover Inlet Bridge that connects Haulover Beach to Bal Harbour in Miami-Dade County. The Bay Harbor Islands Police Department closed...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Florida man's front door blocked by massive alligator

An alligator in Florida decided that the residents of an Odessa home weren't going anywhere for a short period of time on Wednesday, and blocked the front door. Ed Ferraro, a resident of the house, recorded the massive alligator that was outside his front door and not moving one inch, according to FOX 13 Tampa Bay.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Missing Texas woman found dead in trunk of her own car

A Texas woman who had been missing for days was found dead in the trunk of her own vehicle, according to police. The body of Angela Mitchell, 24, was found Wednesday in Texas City after local residents reported to police a foul odor coming from the trunk of a white Honda that had been parked on a road for days, according to KTRK-TV Houston.
TEXAS CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Palm Beach, FL
Business
West Palm Beach, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Emergency#Air Traffic Controllers#Pilot#Aircraft
Fox News

'Suspicious circumstances' in 2019 cold case disappearance of Georgia woman, police say

There are "some suspicious circumstances" surrounding the 2019 cold case disappearance of a Paulding County, Georgia, woman, authorities say. Matilde Gonzalez, 43, was last seen in Cobb County on Oct. 11, 2019, and her family reported her missing two days later on Oct. 13, 2019. No one has been able to find her since, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office said in a Friday Facebook post.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Fox News

COVID surge in South Africa driven by omicron sub-variants, experts say

A surge of new COVID-19 cases is threatening South Africa. Health experts say infections are driven by two sub-variants of omicron. The BA.4 and BA.5 strains of omicron – which appear to be very much like the original strain of omicron – make up the majority of the new cases, according to Professor Marta Nunes, a researcher at Vaccine and Infectious Diseases Analytics at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Fox News

Leo Terrell: Law and order have been missing in Democratic cities

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell blasted President Biden's defense of soft-on-crime policies in Democratic-run cities Saturday on ‘The Big Saturday Show.'. LEO TERRELL: Since the summer of 2020, the Democrats have turned their backs on law and order. I mean, that's a fact. They basically sanctioned, in my opinion, the rise of 2020 and what we have in this country right now, it's disgraceful. Soft prosecutors who will not keep career criminals in jail. I live in one of these cities, Los Angeles. You look at Chicago, you look at New York, and these Democrats refuse – refuse – to call out these soft prosecutors. And that is the problem. Criminals know for a fact they're not going to jail if they commit a crime. So you have this escalation, and it's been going on since 2020, and it has to stop. And the only way it's going to stop, we got to get these soft prosecutors out. We got to get these Democratic-run cities. We've got to change the composition of the leadership in these Democratic-run cities, or it's going to get worse.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Lawmakers react to Buffalo shooting that left 10 dead, 3 injured

President Joe Biden, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and local lawmakers were among those who reacted to a mass shooting in Buffalo Saturday afternoon, where a self-described white supremacist killed 10 people and injured three others. Payton Gendron, 18, was arrested for carrying out the shooting incident, which he reportedly...
BUFFALO, NY
Fox News

Laurie 'Bambi' Bembenek, a Playboy bunny turned cop accused of murder, explored in podcast: 'I was amazed'

Laurie "Bambi" Bembenek, a Playboy bunny turned Milwaukee police officer accused of murdering her husband’s ex-wife, has been seemingly forgotten with time — until now. The woman behind what Diane Sawyer called "the most glamorous murder case of the 1980s" is now the subject of a true-crime Apple Original podcast, "Run, Bambi, Run," which explores her conviction and ultimate escape from a Wisconsin penitentiary that led to an international hunt.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox News

Fox News

745K+
Followers
156K+
Post
626M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy