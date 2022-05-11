Letters: ‘Evolution of change’ ongoing in Bellefonte; The power of human language

‘Evolution of change’ ongoing in Bellefonte

I read with interest Mr. Reese’s statement “Bellefonte has had a lot of false starts, and I really feel like this time Bellefonte is moving forward. It is really coming up.” There have not been false starts. It has been an evolution of change with hard work and creativity by a lot of people for the past 40 years. The butterfly emerged long ago. The plans Mr. Reese has for the armory are welcome and will be a nice addition to the already existing businesses and attractions of Bellefonte. Anyone who has spent any time outside of Centre County can appreciate how charming the town is. The restoration began when Talleyrand Park was begun by a group of people who were called the “Wine and Birdseed Set” by locals. With the addition of National Register Status of the downtown buildings and older residential homes, the dye was cast for the revival from a small, under appreciated county seat to be a destination for visitors all who come from all over the United States, that it has become today. Mr. Reese is welcomed with open arms to join the many other committed and talented business owners that continue to make this one of the best small towns in America. My family was fortunate enough to find a home here in Bellefonte 34 years ago after living and visiting many places around the world. We continue to appreciate our good fortune as residents of Bellefonte.

The power of human language

Candace Dannaker, Bellefonte. The author is the former mayor of Bellefonte.

Let us be grateful that Dan Quayle called Mike Pence to emphatically tell him he must certify the last election. This call may have saved democracy.

It shows that our moral words spoken at the right time are sacred. And it shows each man as speaker may be a central player at the center of reality.

For language by science is supposed an animal cry. But truly in lightning flash it comes from beyond the stars. That we can speak as men is a great privilege where we may be the very arbiters of reality as in this conversation.

In awe human language is, in truth, a possession of heaven.

McCormick ads deserve close look

John Harris, State College

Dave McCormick’s campaign advertisements are worth examining. The thrust of his announcement is that he has grown up with guns, loves them and has used them to kill things continuously since childhood. But as a political figure his primary concern is protecting the Second Amendment. To quote: “I’m pro Second Amendment because that guarantees the rest of it.”

That’s very comforting. I’m assuming that “the rest of it” means either the Constitution as a whole, our republican form of government, our style of living, or all three. Why comforting? Because on that fateful Jan. 6 when all of these were seriously threatened, I’m reassured by his rhetoric that he and like-minded individuals were galvanized into rushing to Washington to defeat those who were threatening the Constitution, our form of government and our way of life.

Let’s get real. McCormick and like-minded Republicans have no interest in preserving “the rest of it.” They probably were sitting on their duffs cheering things on, preparing to take orders from their dictator, D. Trump. They are, in actual fact, (perhaps somewhat passive) fascists. Their leaders’ principal interest is in maintaining power. Hitler would have welcomed them into the party.

If the rest of us remain passive this might really come to pass. The present situation is dangerous and close to being irretrievable. Beware!

No support for ‘judging the unborn’

Roger Herman, Bellefonte

Abortion is taking a life, at whatever level it is discussed. I have a brother-in-law who is a product of rape. To those I say, and to all, taking a life is judging the unborn.

Yes, they might be born into bad situations. How many people do we know who have been born normally, in similar situations, and have survived and exceeded all expectations.

This is not a woman’s choice over her body, it is a “death choice” over the innocent unborn, living, developing body in the womb, and previous to such barbarity, a “safe place” to mature until birth.

Jim Miller, Spring Mills