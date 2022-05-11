Leadership: Program day shows there’s ‘art all around’ in Centre County

“I encourage you to look around to find art in ordinary objects and places — I think you’ll see that there is art all around you, all the time!” Lori Fisher, director of the Bellefonte Art Museum (BAM), welcomed the Leadership Centre County Class of 2022 to its recent Arts Day with these words.

There is no shortage of art to be found at the BAM, which is currently featuring “Into the Light: A Tapestry of Art and Culture from Local Asian Pacific Islander Desi Americans” and houses a permanent exhibit to commemorate our region’s role in the Underground Railroad. Additionally, BAM will once again focus on interactive art for all ages over the coming summer months.

Arts Day began at 3Dots in downtown State College when Troy Weston (Leadership Class of 2020 and owner of 3twenty9 Design, LLC) led the class in creating their own self-portraits, some of which were true masterpieces.

Justin Dorsey, assistant director of 3Dots, shared details about the downtown community arts space. Popular “Tuesdays on the Terrace” evenings are back, which include live music and open mic nights, great food and the opportunity to tour the gallery space housed within 3Dots. The gallery space is booked with art through spring 2023 and 3Dots offers workshops, camps, First Friday activities and private rentals.

After lunch provided by Webster’s Bookstore Café, the class traveled to The Blue Brick Theatre and entered the home of Happy Valley Improv. As perhaps was anticipated, the nerves of the group were palpable and literally no one was willing to sit in the front row at first. Encouraged by Artistic Director Nathan Rufo and Business Manager James Tierney, it didn’t take long for the mood to soften and the group to be on their feet, participating in improv exercises. Discussion ranged from basic tenets of improv to how we all use acting and improvisation in our day to day lives. Whether they work for local nonprofits with troubled youth, run a business, or conduct scientific research, class members all took away helpful hints.

The day ended with a trip to the University Wine Company, which features local artists each month, hosts “Sip and Paint” evenings, and has partnered with the Central PA Festival of the Arts to develop special wines (and to donate a portion of proceeds back to “Arts Fest” as well). The class heard from Rick Bryant, Arts Fest executive director, and Jennifer Shuey (Leadership Class of 2002), director of development, about the much anticipated in-person return of the festival, slated for July 14-17, with Children and Youth Day on July 13. With street painting, banner exhibitions and competitions, the famous Sidewalk Sale, and many music arts over the long weekend, the festival relies on more than 600 volunteers to make it all happen. It’s safe to say, many in the Leadership Class of 2022 are excited to attend and support this summer favorite.

The evening ended with more than 125 friends and alumni of Leadership Centre County gathering to enjoy great wine and live music from the incomparable Eric Ian Farmer. In addition, artists Jennifer Crum, Melinda Harr Curley and Tom Rosenow were on hand, demonstrating artwork on the spot and even welcoming attendees to roll up their sleeves to create a community piece of art. There was no shortage of “art all around” during this wonderful event. Also, the family-owned winery has close ties to Leadership Centre County: president Jeff Proch’ parents Natalie and Eugene “Jinx” Proch are graduates of the Class of 2002.

Monthly program days like these are part of a 10-month curriculum designed to ensure that participants are better informed and skilled in active community leadership. Leadership is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase the community’s pool of servant leaders by bringing diverse individuals together for networking, education and exposure to community issues, opportunities, and needs. Arts Day was sponsored by Legacy Realty & Property Management.

Abbie Jensen is assistant vice president, residential lender at Kish Bank and a member of the Leadership Centre County Class of 2022.