A man was found gunned down in a crashed SUV overnight in the latest incident of a shooting where the victim was found dead in a vehicle in a Philadelphia neighborhood. Police rushed to the 400 block of West Sedgley Avenue, near Venango Street, in North Philadelphia just after 11 p.m. Thursday initially for a car crash call, investigators said. They found a man slumped over in the driver's seat of a Volkswagen SUV that crashed into a fence.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO