Victim was chased, shot in police substation parking lot, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are releasing more details about a shooting in their substation parking lot .

According to police, officers responded to Indiana Avenue about a shooting around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers found out that there was a “large gathering” at the location and a suspect or suspects began firing a gun. A man was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another man who was there drove away from Indiana Avenue and was chased by the suspects. The victim drove to the District One Police Substation parking lot and the suspects shot into his car and left.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

That substation is the same one police say was shot at in June of last year , resulting in a chase to Hanes Park and an officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

