SD man sentenced for Nancy Pelosi threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota man who threatened to kill Nancy Pelosi and others will spend two years on probation.

Court papers say back in June of 2020, Larry Grueschow of Armour called the Congresswoman and threatened to kill her and others.

In January, Grueschow pleaded guilty. On top of probation, he must also pay 100 in special assessment.

