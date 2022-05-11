ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SD man sentenced for Nancy Pelosi threat

By Krista Burns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota man who threatened to kill Nancy Pelosi and others will spend two years on probation.

Court papers say back in June of 2020, Larry Grueschow of Armour called the Congresswoman and threatened to kill her and others.

Director of DCI enters Attorney General primary

In January, Grueschow pleaded guilty. On top of probation, he must also pay 100 in special assessment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

