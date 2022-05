A person who was arrested escaped custody for more than an hour on Thursday, May 12. According to a release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, at approximately 9:28 a.m., 20-year-old Malachi Q. E. Sims was arrested at the Pettis County Courthouse during a court appearance for various charges. Sims was handcuffed and was in the process of being escorted across the street to the jail.

