ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Former Lamers Bus Driver Pleads Not Guilty to OWI

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay man charged with OWI while driving students to Madison has pleaded not guilty. 70-year-old James Martin Nelson was a...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Security Increased at Shoreline Metro Following Teen Shooting

In reaction to the shooting last week, Shoreline Metro in Sheboygan has buffed its security efforts. Last week Friday, a 17-year-old was shot near the bus station, and three other teens were arrested. This is the second such shooting near Shoreline Metro as a person was shot and killed back...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Infant killed in Milwaukee crash, driver gets 15 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - Christopher Barnes, the Milwaukee man charged in a 2021 crash that left an infant girl dead, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Barnes, 36, pleaded guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon in February; as part of plea negotiations, other charges were dismissed.
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls woman arrested in overdose death investigation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls woman is in custody and charged in a homicide investigation involving a drug overdose in 2020. 33-year-old Chelsey Leith was arrested on April 28 in Minnesota and faces a charge of 1st-degree reckless homicide in Eau Claire County. According to a criminal...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Nelson, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Youngsters host ‘organized’ fights in Combined Locks, authorities warn parents

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Combined Locks want parents to be aware of ‘organized, consensual fights’ between juveniles happening at local parks. Combined Locks Public Safety issued a statement regarding a report of a ‘significant amount of juveniles’ that gathered at a local park. The reason for the large gathering was reportedly an organized consensual fight between multiple juveniles.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire, Wis. woman is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, the indictment alleges that 39-year-old Golia Xiong had the methamphetamine for distribution in her possession on March 30, 2022.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
nbc15.com

Road rage traffic incident leads to arrest in Rock Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to a hit and run traffic incident last week that resulted in an arrest Thursday morning. Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detectives located the suspect vehicle of the hit and run in the 1600 block of Winchester Place in the City of Janesville.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver
WEAU-TV 13

Man hurt after crash in Vernon County, suspected of 3rd OWI

TOWN OF WEBSTER Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt and is suspected of operating while intoxicated after a crash in Vernon County Thursday. According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. a vehicle operated by 31-year-old Clifford Holmes of La Farge was traveling Eastbound on Bloomingdale Road near West Salem Ridge Road, in the Town of Webster, when Holmes lost control of the vehicle.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Deaths of dogs found in bags near Ice Age Trail was accidental, owner won’t be charged, sheriff’s office says

TOWN OF VERONA, Wis. — The owner of two pit bulls whose bodies were found inside garbage bags in the Town of Verona earlier this week will not face criminal charges, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The agency said the dogs’ owner came forward voluntarily and that their deaths were accidental. Details about the exact nature of their...
VERONA, WI
WIFR

Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead after police found him in the parking lot of Neighbor’s Bar and Grill with multiple gunshot wounds. The Loves Park Police Department was called to Neighbor’s at 7745 Forest Hills Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a shooting incident. Once on the scene, officers found the man who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LOVES PARK, IL
WISN

17 wounded in downtown Milwaukee mass shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say 17 people were shot in the area of North Water Street and East Juneau Avenue about 11:10 p.m. Friday. Investigators said the victims range in age from 15-47. Police expect all to survive. It's not clear how serious their injuries were. Police said they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

MPD searching for suspects in double shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for whoever shot two people on the city's south side. Police tell us it happened just after 11 Thursday night at 14th and National. We do know two 25-year-old men were hit. Both are expected to survive. Right now no one is in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Six arrested after 4 search warrants served in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of unrelated investigations resulted in the arrest of six people after four search warrants were executed in Beloit over a nearly twelve-hour period Wednesday. In one of the cases, the Beloit Police Department reported finding a “substantial amount of crack cocaine.” That search warrant...
BELOIT, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Sentenced in Heroin Overdose Death from 2020

A Manitowoc man has been sentenced for his role in an overdose death from December 2020. 24-year-old Aaron M. Alverez pleaded guilty to a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide by Delivering Drugs and will spend three years in prison. That will be followed by five years of extended supervision.
MANITOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy