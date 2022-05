It’s been nearly two years since Smash Pizza Express opened within the Zip Thru Beverage, 6349 Jaycox Road, North Ridgeville. Owners Andrew Edreff and Jenso Soto told me back in 2020 that the goal was “to create a fast, hand-crafted pizza experience that matches the convenience of the Zip Thru brand.” Since then, the owners have carved out quite a niche and a loyal following. They have come a long way from their food truck business in Lorain in 2015.

