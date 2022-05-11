ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Near Record Warmth

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will be a very warm day. Starting mild in the 70’s and even...

Another Warm Day…Rain on the Way

Today will be summerlike again and dry. Temps will top out in the upper 80’s. Tonight, clouds increase some and there could be some isolated rain overnight. Saturday afternoon, some showers and thunderstorms. Dry most of Sunday, with some rain possible late. More seasonable start to next week.
ENVIRONMENT
Some rain for part of the weekend

Lunar eclipse Sunday night. High of 88 and low of 62 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a SE wind. Temps are warm. Dew points still not real high. Heat index not a big problem. Water vapor satellite has more moisture west of here. Satellite has more clouds west of here but clear on radar right now. Rain chance scattered for the weekend.. Rainfall could be heavy in places. Severe weather tonight stays west of here. Chance of some severe weather here on Sunday. More active weather later next week. Temps will cool some next week. Tonight, warm and 64. Tomorrow, showers and 85. Little cooler next week with showers about mid week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday

Early thunderstorms tonight. A low of 61. Thunderstorms developing Sunday afternoon and continuing after midnight. Slight risk for severe thunderstorms, damaging winds the main threat. A high of 87. Early thunderstorms Saturday east of Terre Haute and ending during the evening. Sunday will see a cold front move through sparking...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

