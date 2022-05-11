Near Record Warmth

Lunar eclipse Sunday night. High of 88 and low of 62 today. No rain again today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a SE wind. Temps are warm. Dew points still not real high. Heat index not a big problem. Water vapor satellite has more moisture west of here. Satellite has more clouds west of here but clear on radar right now. Rain chance scattered for the weekend.. Rainfall could be heavy in places. Severe weather tonight stays west of here. Chance of some severe weather here on Sunday. More active weather later next week. Temps will cool some next week. Tonight, warm and 64. Tomorrow, showers and 85. Little cooler next week with showers about mid week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO