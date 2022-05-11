ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woosung drops thrilling teaser for upcoming single ‘Phase Me’

By Angela Patricia Suacillo
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rose frontman Woosung has released a music video teaser for his upcoming solo single ‘Phase Me’, the title track of his new album ‘Moth’. The clip opens with Woosung standing in front of an eerie-looking street light, dressed in a bright blue jacket with his back facing the camera. It...

www.nme.com

CL has dropped a brand-new music video for ‘Chuck’, a track off her debut studio album ‘ALPHA’. Today (May 13), the K-pop star dropped the powerful visual for ‘Chuck’, which stars choreographer Parris Goebel and her dance crew. Goebel previously worked with CL on her 2015 single ‘Hello Bitches’, which she and her dance crew had also starred in the music video for.
Bartees Strange has returned with another preview of his forthcoming second album, ‘Farm To Table’, sharing the poignant and powerful new single ‘Hold The Line’. A notedly emotive cut from the Washington, DC indie-rocker, Strange explained in a press release that ‘Hold The Line’ is one of the most thematically raw tracks on ‘Farm To Table’. It was inspired by George Floyd’s seven-year-old daughter Gianna, who was thrust into the public eye when her father was murdered by former police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020.
Mongolian rockers The Hu have today (May 13) shared their thunderous new single, ‘This Is Mongol’ – check it out below. The track is another preview of their upcoming second studio album, which is set for release later this year via Better Noise Music. A statement said...
Dave surprised his fans at his show in Toronto, Canada last night (May 12) by bringing Drake out on-stage – check out the footage below. The south London rapper and musician performed at the History venue in Drake’s home city as part of his 2022 North American headline tour. Dave is out on the road in support of ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’, which came out last July.
Mika has shared a new single today (May 13) ahead of this week’s Eurovision final. Listen to ‘Yo Yo’ below. The musician will play the new dance-driven alt-pop song for the first time at this week’s Eurovision song contest, where he is also co-hosting the event with Alessandro Cattelan and Italian singer Laura Pausini.
HollywoodLife

Al Pacino Hits The Town With GF Noor Alfallah, 28, For His 82nd Birthday: Photos

Al Pacino and new girlfriend Noor Alfallah aren’t letting a little 54-year age difference get in the way of a good time! The House of Gucci and Godfather star and his date celebrated his 82nd birthday in style at West Hollywood Italian eatery Jones on April 24. For their evening out, Noor, 28, and Al seemed almost deliberately coordinated in photos published by The Daily Mail, with the famous octogenarian wearing a casual black suit and tennis shoes, and Noor rocking yoga pants, black boots, and a face mask. Al made sure to remain “Hollywood” with his night sunglasses, and he had a pair of AirPods in his pocket. He also rocked a Shrek iPhone case, a fun nod to the popular 2001 animated film. The couple appeared to be celebrating the birthday with a group of additional friends.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Miaou Debuts Earth Day Corset Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim is a Francophile through and through.  Although she was raised in Los Angeles and schooled in New York, Paris is her birthplace and its influence seeps into everything she does. Even the brand’s name was taken from the French spelling of “meow.”More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection When Elkaim travels back to Paris, she scours the markets of Montmartre in search of vintage elements to incorporate into her collection. Recently, the designer struck gold at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
NYLON

Charli XCX's "Used To Know Me" Video Is Full Of Extravagant Looks

Charli XCX has the budget. Never one to skimp on her visuals, the pop star’s latest video for Crash party anthem “Used To Know Me” channels at least eight different, distinct, and completely extravagant looks — from Marie Antoinette-core to sexy nun and ‘80s aerobic instructor. Let’s get into them ahead:
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

Photos: Meet SI Swimsuit Model Duckie Thot

The upcoming release of the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition is just a few days away. SI Swim has featured some of the biggest names in the modeling world, former athletes and the next up-and-coming modeling talent. Nyadak "Duckie" Thot is one of the latest to join the SI Swim party.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

‘The Sopranos’ actor Bruce MacVittie has died, aged 65

Actor Bruce MacVittie, known for roles in The Sopranos and Law & Order, has died aged 65. The actor passed away in a Manhattan hospital on Saturday (May 7), as confirmed by his wife Carol Ochs to The New York Times. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
CELEBRITIES

