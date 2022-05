BMW enthusiasts can't wait for May 20 to arrive. That's when the new M4 CSL debuts to the world, and to fan the flames a bit, an official video from BMW M offers a taste of what to expect. It gets even better, however, with a fresh set of CSL spy photos showing the interior in sharp detail. Combined, we easily have our best look at what should be the hottest two-door BMW of them all.

