Pinellas superintendent finalist interviews begin Wednesday

It’s a big week for the Pinellas County School Board. Wednesday is the first day of in-person finalist interviews for the superintendent position.

The current superintendent, Michael Grego, is retiring in July.

“This has been going on for a few months now. We did a nationwide search,” said School Board Member Carol Cook.

“We received I think it was about 27 applications and then the board members looked at each one of those,” she added.

They narrowed it down to 3 candidates :



The school board believes one of these candidates could be the next superintendent.

“I don’t think we would’ve narrowed it down and said yes these are our finalists if we didn’t. They are all three very strong candidates,” said Cook.

“The question now is who’s going to be the best candidate for Pinellas County to be our superintendent,” she added.

That’s where input from the community comes in.

On Wednesday, each candidate will have group interviews with the entire school board beginning at 11 a.m. All of them will be live-streamed.



The board is asking to hear from people in the community about what they think. For anyone with comments questions, or concerns, send all the board members an email during or after the interviews at board@pcsb.org .

“We’re looking for the superintendent that will build on what we have and move us even higher,” said Cook.

There will be a community meet and greet on Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. in the conference hall of the administration building in Largo. It will also be live-streamed .

“Whether you’re able to intend in person or whether you’re going to attend virtually, you’ll be able to see the candidate come in, do a little bit of an introduction and then answer a couple of questions and then we’ll move onto the second candidate and then we’ll move on to the third candidate.”

On Thursday finalists will have individual on-site interviews with each board member.

“Where each candidate will speak with a board member and have conversation and get some questions answered and then move to the next board member and the next board member,” said Cook.

At a special meeting on May 17 , board members are expected to discuss the interview process and make a final selection.