ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Observer

This Myers Park restaurant staple is still going strong after nearly 90 years

By Philip Freeman
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SKFJ9_0fa6mtR400

Providence Road Sundries has been around a long time — 89 years to be exact. It’s unclear who opened the drugstore on Providence Road in 1933, but one thing is for sure — the addition of a soda fountain in the 1950s proved a wise move. Nowadays, locals frequent the restaurant for lunch, dinner and drinks seven days a week.

“We have lots of regular families that eat here. It’s not unusual to see third or fourth generation customers here,” restaurant owner Meredith Bell told CharlotteFive. “We’re everything from a daycare to a sports bar. There’s guys watching sports at midnight — and the next morning, little girls are running around in their church dresses.”

Bell’s husband, Paul, purchased a stake in the Myers Park establishment in 2009, but it wasn’t until he became a majority owner in 2016 that the two learned the restaurant inside and out. Meredith and Paul Bell met as adolescents; however, it took running into each other at a bar a decade later to realize their attraction for one another.

That bar? Providence Road Sundries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24lHgy_0fa6mtR400
Paul Bell, majority owner at Providence Road Sundries. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

Comfort food and new additions

As you would expect with such an old restaurant, stories and lore are plenty at Providence Road Sundries.

The after-hours, high stakes poker games.

A previous owner’s teenage son who almost ran the business into the ground.

The formation of Christ Episcopal Church, now three doors down.

The fire that closed the restaurant for three months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qwi7c_0fa6mtR400
The original space at Providence Road Sundries, which first opened in 1933. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

What’s not old, however, is the food served starting at 11 a.m. each day. “We make everything fresh in-house,” Bell said, walking into the kitchen. “We hand cut our fries. Same with our onion rings. We parbake our wings before flash frying them for 4-5 minutes. Our salsa and guacamole — we make it from scratch each day.”

Pandemic food trend: Comfort food

Since the Bells took over Providence Road Sundries, the menu has maintained lots of comfort food — including burgers, wings and chili .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U38Ii_0fa6mtR400
An avocado burger at Providence Road Sundries has salsa, onion straws and pepperjack cheese on it with a side of onion rings. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

“During the beginning of the pandemic, we saw a huge swing to comfort food. Everyone started wanting heartier food,” kitchen manager Billy Swett told CharlotteFive. “People were ordering lots of reubens, chicken chili and beef chili.”

Complementing staples and healthier selections have been welcome additions in recent years. Among top-selling lighter fare:

  • Kale & Avocado Salad

  • The Mediterranean Bowl

Providence Road Sundries is still a soda fountain at its core, though — after all, it was the onion rings, not any salad, that won a BOB Award in 2019 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNJ1V_0fa6mtR400
A salad with blackened shrimp at Providence Road Sundries has romaine, cucumbers, corn salsa and tomatoes. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

A place for everyone

Providence Road Sundries won another BOB Award in 2021 : best hidden bar. A bar was added to the restaurant in the 1970s, and it’s been a neighborhood hang out since. General manager Allyson Ertel and the bar manager are constantly rotating the taps. “We’ve created a friendly, inclusive space and everybody knows everybody,” Ertel said.

Across from the bar is a 40-foot long mural of people who have changed the world — depicted from the vantage point of the bartender. Charlotte artist John Tomlinson completed the piece in December 2016. It includes caricatures of Elvis Presley, Michael Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and others, and includes Easter eggs such as the Christ Episcopal Church logo scattered throughout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xezs4_0fa6mtR400
The original space at Providence Road Sundries, which first opened in 1933, features a mural by John Tomlinson. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

Like other restaurants in our Charlotte’s Classic Eats series, it all comes back to the people.

“We’ve got the best customers. We’ve got the best staff,” Bell said. “Our customers really got us through COVID.”

This is more than just lip service. When restaurants were forced to close in 2020, customers organized — on their own — to raise money for the staff.

Spend an hour with Meredith Bell and you’ll hear all about the 30 employees, none of whom were laid off during the pandemic. You’ll hear about Forest, the bartender who started on Sept. 1, 2001. You’ll learn about Billy, who convinced Bell to add a burger with blueberry sauce to the menu. And of course there’s Allyson, who Bell brags “is always trying new things.”

Amid the stories of fires, remodels and celebrity sightings, however, I’m still daydreaming of the chipotle honey wings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1arQ_0fa6mtR400
A 1983 painting of Providence Road Sundries by Risden Little McElroy. Alex Cason/CharlotteFive

Providence Road Sundries

Location: 1522 Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207

Neighborhood: Myers Park

Menu

Cuisine: Comfort food, Southern

Hours: Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (Bar open daily, 11 a.m. through 12 a.m.)

To order: dine in, order online via ChowNow or call 704-366-4467 for takeout.

Instagram: @providenceroadsundries

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina or come here often on holiday, then you probably know that there are lots of great seafood restaurants in the state. In fact, it's one of the foods you should really try when visiting North Carolina. However, since there are so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to pick a restaurant. Don't worry, we got your back. We have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit on your next visit. Here are our choices:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staples#Poker Games#High Stakes Poker#Food Drink#Restaurants#Myers Park#Providence Road Sundries#Charlottefive Comfort#Christ Episcopal Church
Shionda Farrell

Largest Dessert Festival in America

Dessert Wars is a celebration of the “foodie” lifestyle, featuring over 50 dessert vendors vying for the title of Dessert Champion. The event features a wide array of desserts ranging from cupcakes, cookies, ice cream and doughnuts.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

A free event for the foodies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you are a foodie and you like to save a few bucks here and there this is the event for you! It's called the "Lager Than Life Spring Festival" and it is a foodie's dream. "We are so excited about this event," said organizer Erik...
GREENSBORO, NC
UPI News

Alligator visits fast food drive-through in North Carolina

May 9 (UPI) -- Customers at a fast food restaurant in North Carolina spotted something unusual on the sidewalk next to the drive-through: an alligator. Bart Gore said he was waiting in line for the drive-through at the Bojangles eatery in Southport when he noticed the unusual customer. "Right before...
SOUTHPORT, NC
Axios Charlotte

Weekender: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend

Presented by Charlotte Motor Speedway, hosting the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 29. Expect racing action, a military salute and performances from Lynyrd Skynyrd and the 82nd Airborne Chorus. Buy tickets ($49+). FRIDAY, MAY 13 75. Scattered Thunderstorms. 46% chance of rain. Reel Out Charlotte at Camp North End (Boileryard Event Space): This film festival provides […] The post Weekender: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
410
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy