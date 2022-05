The city of Omaha, Nebraska is home to nearly 500,000 people, but it is a place that is often overlooked or misperceived. Sitting 1,500 miles away from Los Angeles and 1,200 miles away from the Big Apple, it’s a city that the majority of America associates with cornhuskers and a football powerhouse that was once guided by Tom Osborne. However, there’s more than meets the preverbal eye. In fact, the nation knows more about Omaha than it realizes. Think about WBC Welterweight Champion Terence Crawford. Think about iconic actress Gabrielle Union. Better yet, think about one of the greatest minds that this country has ever produced. His name is Malcolm X. Fortunately, the Gateway to the West has never stopped loaning the nation its best minds. Most recently, the city has offered a young, Black woman by the name of Symone D. Sanders.

OMAHA, NE ・ 8 DAYS AGO