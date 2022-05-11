ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Auction looms Thursday for beleaguered uptown Epicentre. Here’s what to know.

By Catherine Muccigrosso
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

The Epicentre was once uptown Charlotte’s hottest spot for nightlife and entertainment. But on Thursday, in the wake of defaulting on a major loan and foreclosure proceedings, it will be sold at auction in the county courthouse.

That marks quite a humbling turn for the 14-year-old site that had once hosted high-profile events like Democratic National Convention parties and NBA All-Star Game celebrations. The public auction for the 302,324-square-foot mixed-use complex is at 10 a.m. on the first floor of Mecklenburg County Courthouse at 832 E. 4 th St.

LEARN MORE: Charlotte’s Epicentre gets sale date. Name change, new tenants also possible.

Last June, Epicentre fell into receivership after defaulting on its $85 million loan with lender Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Property foreclosure proceedings started in March.

The three-story, one-block center at 201 E. Trade St. with retail, restaurants and entertainment venues will be sold “as is,” to the highest bidder for cash, according to court documents.

Following the auction, there is a 10-day period to accept “upset bids,” according to the deputy clerk’s office at Mecklenburg County Superior Court. Any upset bids also have a 10-day window.

With space for 50 tenants, Epicentre is 70% vacant as of March 31, receiver Sabrina Jones with CBRE Inc. said in her latest report, filed April 21.

[AN ODE TO THE EPICENTRE: Back when it brought the ‘wow’ factor to Charlotte]

Out-of-town visitors like Josh and Kasey Wood of Alabama told the Observer in January that they chose to stay at AC Hotel by Marriott Charlotte City Center because of what they saw on the Epicentre’s website. With plenty of restaurants and entertainment spots to choose from, the Woods thought they wouldn’t have to drive out of uptown during their weekend stay.

“But you can’t really stay here,” Kasey Wood said. “We’re disappointed.”

The AC Hotel, though connected to Epicentre, was developed separately from the complex and is not part of the foreclosure sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26rOI7_0fa6mCvB00
A public auction for the 302,324-square-foot Epicentre at 201 E. Trade St. in Charlotte is May 12 ​at Mecklenburg County Courthouse. Catherine Muccigrosso/cmuccigrosso@charlotteobserver.com

‘Filling a giant gap in entertainment’

When Epicentre opened in 2008 , Michael Smith, president of Charlotte Center City Partners, predicted it would “buoy the entire hospitality industry.”

Epicentre, at the former convention center site at College and Trade streets, featured a movie theater, bowling, hotels, restaurants and nightclubs.

The complex was part of the city’s redevelopment plan and was the focal point for CIAA parties, the DNC and NBA All-Star Game events. Whisky River, owned by NASCAR’s Dale Earnhardt Jr., was the first bar at Epicentre. People often waited over an hour in long lines to get into businesses there.

“When the Epicentre opened it was filling a giant gap in entertainment and hospitality,” Smith said Tuesday.

Since then, the number of hotel rooms in uptown has doubled and there are more destination spots in and around uptown, Smith said.

Epicentre, Smith said, served as the catalyst to propel the city’s hospitality industry.

But in its next phase, he expects the Epicentre site will play more of a complementary role. “This site is super important because of the way it sits at the heart of uptown,” Smith said.

Epicentre’s fall

But Epicentre has had troubles from the start, with court cases and a bankruptcy despite being a popular nightlife destination.

CIM Group, the Los Angeles-based investment firm that bought Epicentre in 2014 for $130.5 million, previously told the Observer that the pandemic had an “outsized” economic impact on the complex.

Epicentre’s online business directory on Tuesday lists 18 retail and service businesses, including Bowlero bowling entertainment center, CVS, Epic Times jewelry, Fuji Hibachi and Teriyaki Grill, Insomnia Cookies, Mortimer’s Cafe & Pub, Red Eye Diner, Tailored Smoke and World of Beer.

But even before the pandemic, Epicentre was slipping. Police reported 54 violent crimes at Epicentre from 2017 to 2019 — the highest number for any business in the city during that time, a Charlotte Observer analysis found.

In 2019, there were several high-profile crimes at the site, including a stabbing at a nightclub and two shooting deaths.

The second-floor dine-in movie theater Studio Movie Grill permanently closed just before the pandemic on March 2, 2020, citing “an unusual amount of operational challenges.”

But Smith remains optimistic.

He said Epicentre is well named for the way it’s interconnected to three nearby hotels, Spectrum Center, the Government Center, transit center, Blue Line and rail trail. He expects the Epicentre site will continue to be an “e xtreme mixed-use development” that could also include offices and residential, too.

“I think every piece is on the table,” Smith said. R eal estate responds to consumer demands, he said, “and the beauty of the center city is that it is always evolving.”

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

These are the Most Expensive Homes in the Charlotte Market in May 2022

Change seems to happen each and every day in the Charlotte housing market. More and more people are moving to the Queen City so more homes are needed. If you have the budget for it, you could like one of the most expensive real estate properties. So we thought it was time to give the list a refresh and show you what’s out there.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

2 NC cities among top 25 places to retire in America

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have been named two of the top 25 places to retire in America, according to Forbes’ “Best Places To Retire In 2022” list.  “Forbes compared more than 800 locales in America on everything from housing costs and taxes to healthcare, air quality, crime and climate change […]
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
State
Alabama State
Mecklenburg County, NC
Business
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Business
WCNC

Popular Ballantyne bar closes permanently 'effective immediately'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Yet another popular spot in the Charlotte area is closing its doors. On Thursday, Blue Olive Lounge Ballantyne announced it would be "closed permanently effective immediately" on its social media platforms. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Own A Mercedes-Benz? You May Need To Stop Driving It

If you drive a Mercedes-Benz you may need to start making a plan to stop diving it. At least temporarily. The automaker is alerting the owners of just under 300,000 vehicles to stop driving them. This is due to an issue with the brakes that could cause them to fail. It has been discovered that moisture can make its way into the brake booster housing leading to corrosion. This in turn can cause a vacuum leak and decreased brake performance or failure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Ranks As the Best Place to Live in 2022

Thinking about moving to a new area? Or maybe you wonder more about the new area you are in. Well, North Carolina has some great options for you. While many are contemplating between suburb living or city living, it’s good to do some research on an area before you get there.
POLITICS
WBTV

Atrium Health merger? Here are some concerns

Inflation is slowing but likely not enough for you to notice the difference at the cash register. In Charlotte, a lot of people are keeping watch on the Democrats trying to earn an at-large seat on city council. "National Police Week" begins. Updated: 1 hours ago. Today begins a week...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Epicentre#Nightclub#Uptown Charlotte#Democratic#Nba#Cbre Inc
kiss951.com

Discussions Resume About Legalizing Medical Marijuana In North Carolina

While some states across the country have had medical and recreational marijuana legal for years here in the south things are a bit different. I’m not here to say if that’s right or wrong, just the case. Evidenced by the fact that a few short years ago you couldn’t purchase alcohol on Sundays before noon. But as with that, things can evolve and change. So can/will medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina? Well, the state may be one step closer.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NASCAR
WCNC

Jiggy with the Piggy barbecue festival starts this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Barbecue lovers from across the Carolinas will converge in Kannapolis this week for the annual Jiggy with the Piggy Festival. The annual spectacular attracts the best barbecue cooks from across the country competing for the top prize, including first place in the People's Choice Pork Contest. A total of 50 teams from across the U.S. will cook with bragging rights on the line in one of the largest sanctioned events by the Kansas City Barbecue Society.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Goodwill Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Union County Store Location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new Goodwill located on Idlewild Road in Union County will open Friday. At 9:45 a.m., representatives with Goodwill Industries of Southern Piedmont and Union County held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new store, with doors opening for shopping at 10 a.m. Official say the...
WCNC

North Carolina will launch initiative to expand internet access

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced an initiative called Internet for All, which will launch in North Carolina. Using $45 billion in funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Law, every state will get $5 million to create a 5-year action...
DURHAM, NC
secretcharlotte.co

There’s A New Waterfront Restaurant Just A 30 Minute Drive From Charlotte

McLean Marina has just got a brand new restaurant. Welcome to Drift on Lake Wylie, a new chef-forward chop house that’s just opened on Belmont, with beautiful lakefront views. Their grand opening was on May 9th with the spot completely booked. It may be a bit tough getting a reservation this week, as we’re sure this highly coveted restaurant is everyone’s new favorite dinner spot. Plus, the owners are only offering limited reservations for their first opening week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

9 Stores To Check Out Around Charlotte If You Love Thrifting

Someone cue Macklemore from 2012, because we’re talking about thrifting! Shopping secondhand is not only cheaper, but it’s also sustainable. Plus, you can find some really unique treasures that can’t really find in any other retail store. Not that I really need to sell you on thrift...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
410
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy