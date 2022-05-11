Man Hospitalized After Crashing Into Power Pole In NW OKC

Oklahoma City police are on the scene of a rollover accident on the city's northwest side. The accident was reported at the intersection of West Memorial Road eastbound and North Portland Avenue. One vehicle was rolled over on its side while a lawn service truck appeared to have crashed into...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said Richard Safi, an Edmond dentist, died after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Logan County Saturday afternoon. According to state troopers, Safi, 52, was riding on US-77 about a half-mile south of County Road 73 when a GMC Sierra driven by Vivian Lewis, 85, hit the back of his bike.
Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday morning. The fire was located near Southeast 89th Street and South Hiwassee Road. Fire officials said they didn't find anyone in the home when they checked the premises. Firefighters said they now have the fire under control and are just working...
MOORE, Okla. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a wrong-way crash caused a portion of Interstate 35 in Moore to shut down late Thursday night. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a collision report that a 2014 Honda Accord was heading south in the northbound lanes of I-35 near 12th Street when another vehicle swerved to avoid colliding with it. The second vehicle side-swiped the Accord, causing it to become disabled across the two inside lanes.
A family’s stop at a northwest Oklahoma City gas station turned into a parent's worst nightmare on Thursday night. Oklahoma City police say the incident began as something they see fairly often; a car being stolen while left running. According to police, the man left his 3-year-old son in...
OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso family says a lightning strike is to blame for their house catching fire Friday morning. A flash and boom woke up Owasso’s Stone Canyon neighborhood around 6:30 a.m.. Then, one home with five people inside caught fire. Smoke poured out of the house and filled the street.
A metro dad is reunited with his little boy Friday morning after Oklahoma City Police say someone stole the man's car with his child inside. Police say the driver quickly realized the child was in the back after stealing the car near Northwest 23rd and Portland. Police say the suspect...
Firefighters say a lightning strike caused a house fire in an Owasso neighborhood Friday morning. Firefighters say a family of four live in the house and that all of them made it out safely. According to firefighters, lightning struck the back part of the house. Contractors say they believe the...
Oklahoma City and Del City police were at a scene where a suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home. Authorities said they were trying to serve a warrant at the home Thursday afternoon near Southeast 44th Street and Sooner Road. News 9 was there on the ground as two people...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 48-year-old man died after a crash in Muskogee County Wednesday. Troopers say the crash happened around noon at West Martin Luther King Boulevard and Pine Street in Taft. Billy Arnett from Fort Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says...
A cluster of six motorcycles traveling westbound on I-40 east of Dyer, in Crawford County, was struck by a wrong-way driver in a pick-up truck traveling eastbound on the westbound side of the freeway. The crash occurred Thursday evening shortly after 6 and resulted in 3 deaths and 6 injured....
TAFT, Okla. — A car crash killed a man in Muskogee County Wednesday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around noon, 48-year-old Billy Arnett, of Fort Gibson, was driving eastbound on West MLK Boulevard in Taft, when his truck left the roadway at Pine Street. The truck went...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A train hit a person Wednesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that two people were walking next to an eastbound moving train near Northwest Third Street and Rockwell Avenue when the train hit one, possibly both of them. One person's leg was injured, and their head was injured when he fell and hit his head on the rocks.
TULSA, Oklahoma - Highway 412 is open again at 49th West Avenue after a highway sign was struck by a semi-trailer. According to officials, no one was injured after the semi-trailer struck the sign, causing it to fall.
A man is recovering after Tulsa Police say he was stabbed at an apartment complex Thursday night near 21st and South Memorial. According to police, the suspect involved in now behind bars. Tulsa Police say a man called 911 around 8 p.m. Thursday night saying his girlfriend's ex was holding...
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Lawton. Emergency crews were called to a home on southwest Texas Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials have confirmed that two people were stabbed in the incident, and that one has died. One person was transported to...
