ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Cathay Pacific cuts cash-burn target by half as Hong Kong eases restrictions

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LoYxq_0fa6lNax00

(Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd on Wednesday significantly cut its cash-burn target for the coming few months on expectation that easing travel curbs and quarantine rules for passenger flight crews would boost capacity.

The airline now expects its cash burn to be under HK$500 million ($63.70 million) a month for the next few months, down from its previous forecast of HK$1 billion to HK$1.5 billion per month.

Hong Kong eased hotel quarantine for passenger flight crews, exempted cargo crews from quarantine and lifted travel alert on overseas countries, drawing back strict curbs that had turned the city into one of the world’s most isolated places.

The airline carried total 40,823 passengers last month, up 82% from last year but still down about 99% from its pre-pandemic level in 2019. Its cargo carriage for April was up 26% from last year, but down about 44% from 2019.

“For our travel services, these changes to quarantine and medical surveillance requirements will allow additional flights and destinations to be reactivated,” Cathays’s Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam said.

Cathay said it will resume or increase passenger flight capacity for a number of destinations, including the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and India from early June, and also add long-haul freighter destinations in Europe and the Americas.

($1 = 7.8498 Hong Kong dollars)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Saudi April consumer price index up 2.3%-govt data

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer price index rose 2.3% from a year earlier in April, fueled by higher prices of transport, and food and beverages, government data showed on Sunday. Transport prices increased by 4.6%, while food and beverages prices rose 4.3%, the data showed. Compared to...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

South Korea dethrone China to end 12-year Uber Cup drought

May 14 (Reuters) - South Korea ended their 12-year wait for an Uber Cup title with a 3-2 upset of defending champions China that was only decided in the last singles match of the final in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday. With the scores locked at 2-2, world number 46 Sim...
WORLD
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Travel Alert#Commercial
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

IMF lifts weighting of dollar, Chinese yuan in SDR basket

BEIJING (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday it has increased the weighting of the dollar and Chinese yuan in its review of the currencies that make up the valuation of its Special Drawing Rights (SDR), an international reserve asset. The review is the first since the yuan,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT

(Reuters) - UniCredit SpA and Citigroup are exploring asset swaps with Russian financial institutions as western banks trying to avoid heavy writedowns as they exit Russia, the Financial Times said on Sunday. UniCredit has received several offers from Russian financial institutions to buy its local subsidiary since its chief executive,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Saudi Aramco net profit soars 82% in Q1 on high oil prices

DUBAI (Reuters) -State-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco on Sunday reported an almost 82% rise in first-quarter net profit, broadly in line with analyst forecasts, helped by strong oil prices. Aramco, which is at par with Apple Inc as the world’s most valuable company, reported a net income of $39.5 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Indonesia's Jokowi meets Tesla's Musk after nickel talks

JAKARTA, May 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk on Saturday in Texas to discuss potential investments and technology, Indonesia's government said in a statement. The meeting between Musk and Widodo, better known as Jokowi, came after a round of working-level discussions...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

434K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy