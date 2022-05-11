COSHOCTON — Coshocton County Youth Leadership recently graduated its 2022 class during a ceremony at the M Event Centre.

The 13 graduates are Jaiden Arnold and Ella Baylor of Coshocton High School and Coshocton County Career Center; Zane Bryant, Hailey Helter and Brooklyn Cox of Coshocton High School; Kayla Dulgar, Emma King, Rileigh King, Kiera McPeck, Paige Nicely, Rebekah Unkefer and Carter Fry of River View High School; and Lily Griffith of Coshocton Christian School.

At the ceremony, each student explained the Coshocton Foundation's Pay It Forward Project, now in its sixth year, with $8,900 invested in community and national projects. Local donations from CCYL went to First Step Family Violence Intervention Services, Coshocton County Animal Shelter and Ronald McDonald House.

Speakers included program Executive Director Betsy Gosnell, Kaycee Newell, chair of the leadership advisory board, and Bob Pell, executive director of the Coshocton Foundation.

CCYL is a program of the Coshocton Foundation and receives funding from the foundation along with the Dunmire Family Fund, Simpson Family Fund, Coshocton Kiwanis Club Fund and individual contributors. It was developed in 1994 and provides a basic foundation of leadership skills for high school juniors while assisting in the development of communication skills and presents an opportunity to interact with community leaders and fellow participants.

The class of 2023 will begin in July and applications for the class of 2024 are due March 1, 2023. For more information, email lead@coshoctonfoundation.org.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton County Youth Leadership graduates Class of 2022