ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

After 65 days in limbo, American finally waves goodbye to China's COVID lockdown

By Brenda Goh
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Utvc1_0fa6jh7n00

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - For the last 65 days Laura Hudson has been on a mission to leave China, navigating through all of its COVID restrictions to get back to the United States.

On Wednesday, she finally boarded an Air China plane at Beijing’s international airport that would take her home. As an airport official checked her temperature was normal, the 41-year-old from Arizona began to cry.

“So excited, relieved,” she told Reuters via text message. “I literally thought I was trapped forever.”

Having taught at a high school in China’s northeastern city of Changchun for six years, Hudson quit her job on March 8 for reasons unrelated to the pandemic, expecting to make a swift and trouble-free departure.

Three days later, she was stuck. Changchun announced a lockdown after discovering COVID-19 cases. The city shut all public transportation, including its airport, and ordered its nine million residents to stay home.

Dozens of other Chinese cities, including Shanghai, later followed with full or partial lockdowns in a bid to stamp out the infectious Omicron variant, making it even harder to move around within a country that had already cancelled most international flights since 2020.

This kept her confined to her apartment for most of March and April - without a functioning hot water heater. She spent most of her time writing a book, figuring how to buy food and working out ways to get a flight out.

After multiple plane ticket cancellations, one finally came through: she flew out of Changchun on Wednesday morning to Beijing to catch another plane that afternoon that will eventually bring her to Los Angeles.

Numerous foreigners have left Shanghai in recent weeks due to the city’s lockdown, but leaving smaller cities creates added complications because of the need to get to an airport with international flights, such as Shanghai or Guangzhou.

Hudson first booked a flight from Changchun airport for March 17, with plans to catch a connecting flight to Los Angeles. But it was cancelled.

She then booked a flight for April 5, having been told by the U.S. consulate that there was a possibility that the government could open the airport to let some people leave, but that did not happen. The U.S. embassy declined to comment. The Changchun government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Changchun finally said it would start lifting the city’s lockdown on April 28, and restrictions on her residential compound were relaxed - she was allowed to leave its gates every three days for two hours.

She booked two more flights, from Changchun and from another city four hours away, and the next day was helped by a neighbourhood committee worker with a car to visit multiple government offices to get the necessary permissions to leave. That help was crucial, as many curbs remain in place and public transportation is still not yet available.

But after all that, her April 30 flight was cancelled, as were five more plane tickets booked in following days.

“There’s kind of this, ‘we’re open!,’ but you can’t leave, some kind of doublespeak going on. They say they’re open but most of the passenger flights still can’t leave,” she said two day before finally making her exit.

Hudson said she initially thought that the Changchun lockdown would only last at most 10 days.

“I don’t think I will leave the United States for quite a long time after this.”

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Chinese man seals himself inside his car to quarantine because he thinks he might have Covid - as millions suffer under the world's strictest lockdown and residents stage mass pot-banging protest

A man convinced he had Covid taped his car shut and stayed inside for ten hours without even opening the window. The Beijing resident had decorators round that morning who told him they tested positive, the China News Service reported. At midday on Tuesday he got into his slick white...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Daily Mail

'I want to die! No-one cares!' Desperate foreigner is dragged to the floor by hazmat-wearing officials as he tries to break through metal barriers in locked-down Shanghai

Harrowing footage has emerged of a desperate foreigner being detained by four hazmat-wearing officials in Shanghai during the Chinese city's strict Covid-19 lockdown. Evidence that Shanghai's month-long zero-Covid isolation has become almost unbearable for many of the city's 25 million people is coming out of the country on an almost daily basis on China's heavily censored internet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Air China#American#Chinese#Omicron
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

US Covid cases surge 50% in two weeks as scientists say there is 'no evidence' majority of Americans need top-up shots - but Moderna CEO insists that 'educated people realize there is waning immunity' and boosters will be needed by the fall

America's Covid cases have surged by half in two weeks, but scientists say there is still 'no evidence' that top-up jabs are needed for most Americans — despite a Moderna boss today insisting more jabs will be needed by fall. Figures from states, counties and local health officials showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Daily Mail

Woman is dragged away screaming from her home by Chinese officials in hazmat suits while her son tries to protect her as Covid lockdown intensifies

Videos showing people being dragged from their homes have flooded Chinese social media in a sign of growing frustration as Communist rulers once again tightened Covid lockdown rules. One video, reportedly taken in the virus hotspot of Shanghai, showed a screaming woman being dragged from her home by hazmat-suited government...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Troubles mount in China ahead of Xi's bid to stay in power

When Xi Jinping strode into the Bird's Nest Olympic stadium in the winter, waving and bundled in a black jacket and mask, hundreds of Chinese spectators and performers cheered in what was meant to be the start of a victorious year for their nation's president. The Communist Party leader had...
CHINA
Fox News

Satellite images suggest China may have developed new class of nuclear-powered submarine

Satellite images of a Chinese shipyard suggest the country may have developed a new class of nuclear-powered attack submarines, Reuters reported Tuesday. The images clearly show a submarine in dry dock, but shrouds over key areas of the vessel make it difficult to determine whether it is an entirely new class of ship or merely an upgrade to an existing model, according to Reuters. The changes in question relate to adding vertical-launching missile tubes for guided missiles as well as an upgraded propulsion system.
MILITARY
Salon

New COVID sub-variant, dubbed BA.2.12.1, is rapidly becoming dominant in US

Like an eraser sweeping away a chalkboard, the new COVID subvariant, dubbed BA.2.12.1, is rapidly excising its predecessor's once-rapid spread. Currently, this new iteration is on track to outtake its predecessor in the omicron BA.2 lineage; notably, previous omicron lineages have dropped to zero in studied lab samples. As a...
TRAVEL
TODAY.com

Experts warn new COVID wave could infect 100 million Americans

White House health officials are warning of a massive fall and winter COVID-19 surge as cases rise across parts of the country. While there’s no new mask mandate in place, health officials are now “strongly recommending” them indoors again. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.May 9, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

434K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy