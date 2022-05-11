ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talos Becomes Latest Crypto Unicorn after Funding Round

 3 days ago
Using the funds, Talos will expand its institutional-grade digital asset platform. The firm will also pursue further expansion into Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Crypto trading firm Talos has raised $105 million in its most recent funding round. The firm reached a $1.25 billion valuation to become the latest crypto unicorn,...

Coinspeaker

