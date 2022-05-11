ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE 2-Poland's InPost says price hikes to help margins

By Olivier Sorgho
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Adds comments from the call, details)

May 11 (Reuters) - Polish parcel locker company InPost expects its core profit margin to bounce back in the fourth quarter thanks to price hikes, after it dropped in the first three months of the year, hit by rising inflation and fuel costs.

The COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns have accelerated the switch to contactless e-commerce, helping InPost boost its revenue by nearly 40% in 2021, excluding the impact of the acquisition of France’s Mondial Relay, but an inflationary environment exacerbated by the war in Ukraine has weighed on firms’ costs.

“We expect to see in the second and third quarter (...) an erosion of margin... however we expect a bounce back in the fourth quarter due to the impact of price increases...,” its finance chief Adam Aleksandrowicz said in a call after the company results.

InPost had warned in March that higher costs and uncertainty related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict would hit its profit margins for the year, without quantifying by how much. .

It did not give an outlook for the year as the macroeconomic situation was still volatile, Aleksandrowicz said.

The firm, whose automated parcel machines (APMs) allow contactless and 24/7 parcel deliveries, posted an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin of 35.3% compared with 41.9% a year earlier, excluding its acquisition of France’s Mondial Relay.

The company, which in April and then in May introduced price hikes for its uncontracted services to offset inflation, added on Wednesday that it would also most likely implement a two-digit price increase in November for Polish e-commerce giant Allegro.

Allegro, a key client for InPost, has also deployed its own automated parcel machines, along with the national post office and refiner PKN Orlen, increasing competition for InPost.

InPost, however, still accounts for 93% of all APMs in Poland, as it further increased market share and reported a 7.6% EBITDA rise to 376.6 million zlotys ($85.08 million) in its key market .

JPMorgan says it sees positive read-across from the results for Allegro as it notes “the Polish consumer appears to have demonstrated resilience to the external shocks” during the first quarter.

InPost deployed 1,905 of its flagship automated parcel machines (APMs) in the first quarter, bringing the total number to 22,272. ($1 = 4.4265 zlotys) (Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; editing by Uttaresh.V and Kim Coghill)

Reuters

Reuters

