And the guy got it running, if you believe that…. Some people really love a challenge, but Dalton from the YouTube channel Pole Barn Garage went a little extreme in his quest for a really tough project car. The guy got a hot tip on a bullet-ridden 1970 Pontiac GTO that was sitting in a junkyard in western Texas, deciding to place a bid on the thing. When he first checked, the top bid was $7 so he did the reasonably thing, bidding $200 and then forgetting all about it. A few days later he found out he was the proud new owner of the sad classic muscle car.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO